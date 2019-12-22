McKenzie’s last second goal steels win for Tigers

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield to take on the Steeldogs in their final game before Christmas.

Tigers came into the game off the back of a 5-2 home win against Hull Pirates the previous evening, a result that saw the Shropshire side lead the league by seven points.

Tigers were able to ice an almost full roster, with only Jonathan Weaver and Brandon Whistle missing from the line up.

Brad Day started in goal for Tigers, with Dimitri Zimozdra in goal for Sheffield.

Sheffield iced a young but talented line up and they were always dangerous on the break. An early chance for Jack Brammer was wasted as the Sheffield forward shot over. Scott McKenzie led a 2-on-1 breakaway with Andy McKinney but he shot straight into the glove of Zimozdra. Alex Graham had the next chance for Sheffield and he did well to get free in front of goal but Day was equal to his wrist shot. With Sheffield having had the better of the opening minutes of the game, it would be Tigers who scored first. Nick Oliver found the unmarked James Smith to the right of the Sheffield goal. Zimozdra looked to have his angles covered but Smith managed to bank the puck off the Sheffield net minder’s body and into the net.

Jason Silverthorn was the first player to visit the penalty box after slashing Graham in retaliation to being slashed. Referee Miller decided to ignore the first slash from Graham and only penalise the Tigers’ captain.

On the resultant power play, McKenzie made a magnificent block which clearly hurt the Tigers’ forward but he managed to struggle back to his feet and clear the puck.

The first penalty seemed to spark the officials into life with Smith angry at a none call from Miller when it appeared Jordan Griffin had boarded Joe Aston. Smith cross checked Griffin and Miller called penalties against both players. As the period ended, Tigers’ Dominik Florian drew the ire of the local crowd after the buzzer sounded, Florian being awarded an interference penalty, meaning Tigers would start the second period on the penalty kill.

Thirty seconds into the penalty and the second period, Steeldogs scored. James Spurr’s shot from close range levelled the game. Sheffield had the momentum in the game and were given another power play shortly after when Smith was called for tripping, with the Tigers’ forward gesturing that the Sheffield player had dived as he was led to the penalty box. Smith would have the last laugh though – as the penalty ended, he left the penalty box to join a Tigers’ attack and was on the end of a Florian pass which he hammered past Zimozdra to put Tigers back in front.

It was then Tigers’ turn to go on the power play as Graham was called for hooking. Tigers added their third goal of the night with a well worked move between Florian and Ricky Plant finding McKenzie unmarked at the far post to tap into the net.

Sheffield lost the momentum and were committing obvious and needless penalties. Vladimir Luka and Griffin were sent to the penalty box. Just seven seconds into the power play, Jack Watkins hit a shot from the right circle which Fin Howells tipped past Zimozdra to give Tigers a fourth goal.

Just as Tigers had given away a penalty on the buzzer in the first period, Sheffield followed suit as Graham went to the box for the second time and was followed by Reece Cochrane and Luka who were both given 10 minute misconduct penalties. Tigers would start the third period with two minutes of power play.

The third period opened in disjointed fashion for Tigers with the power play being wasted with more time spent in the Telford defensive zone than attacking. Tigers were then guilty of spending too much time in the penalty box with Referee Miller calling every single infraction against Tigers. Silverthorn was called for a late hit, closely followed by Corey Goodison for charging, giving Sheffield a 5-on-3 power play. Sheffield scored their 2nd goal thirty seconds into the power play with a shot from Ben Morgan.

Ross Kennedy and Thomas McKinnon then went to the penalty box for holding and cross checking penalties, giving Sheffield a further 5-on-3 power play. Thanks to some terrific saves by Day, Tigers killed off the penalties.

Tigers’ lead was further reduced in the 53rd minute when Luka pounced on a loose puck to draw Sheffield within a goal of Tigers’ lead.

Referee Miller further infuriated the Tigers’ fans with an extremely harsh interference call on McKinnon giving Sheffield a sixth consecutive power play. Sheffield levelled the game with a goal from James Spurr and just three minutes of the game was left on the clock.

Tigers were reeling and with time ticking away, the game was heading to overtime. However, this Tigers’ team has resilience in abundance and had one final chance. The puck was worked to the stick of McKinney, ten feet from goal, the Tigers’ forwards’ shot hit the post and was cleared around the boards to the blue line, where McKinnon was standing. With the Tigers’ fans screaming for McKinnon to shoot, there were three seconds left when the defender hit a slap shot at the net which was deflected in by McKenzie just as the buzzer to signal the end of the game sounded. The Tigers’ players and fans celebrated wildly as the goal was given and victory for Tigers secured.

Tigers’ win takes them nine points clear of second placed Swindon after the Wildcats lost back to back games this weekend.

Final Score: Sheffield Steeldogs 4 Hexagon Telford Tigers 5.

Scorers: James Smith (2), Scott McKenzie (2) and Fin Howells.

Man of the match: Scott McKenzie.

After the game head coach, Tom Watkins commented, “It wasn’t how we planned to win the game after getting ourselves in a good position. A win is a win at the end of the day and we take another 4 points into Christmas. Hopefully we have learnt from our mistakes. We got a get out of jail card tonight, but we’ll take it. I’d like to wish all our fans, players, off-ice staff and sponsors a Merry Christmas.”

