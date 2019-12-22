7.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Home Sport

McKenzie’s last second goal steels win for Tigers

By Shropshire Live

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield to take on the Steeldogs in their final game before Christmas.

Tigers came into the game off the back of a 5-2 home win against Hull Pirates the previous evening, a result that saw the Shropshire side lead the league by seven points.

Tigers were able to ice an almost full roster, with only Jonathan Weaver and Brandon Whistle missing from the line up.

Brad Day started in goal for Tigers, with Dimitri Zimozdra in goal for Sheffield.

Sheffield iced a young but talented line up and they were always dangerous on the break. An early chance for Jack Brammer was wasted as the Sheffield forward shot over. Scott McKenzie led a 2-on-1 breakaway with Andy McKinney but he shot straight into the glove of Zimozdra. Alex Graham had the next chance for Sheffield and he did well to get free in front of goal but Day was equal to his wrist shot. With Sheffield having had the better of the opening minutes of the game, it would be Tigers who scored first. Nick Oliver found the unmarked James Smith to the right of the Sheffield goal. Zimozdra looked to have his angles covered but Smith managed to bank the puck off the Sheffield net minder’s body and into the net.

Jason Silverthorn was the first player to visit the penalty box after slashing Graham in retaliation to being slashed. Referee Miller decided to ignore the first slash from Graham and only penalise the Tigers’ captain.

On the resultant power play, McKenzie made a magnificent block which clearly hurt the Tigers’ forward but he managed to struggle back to his feet and clear the puck.

The first penalty seemed to spark the officials into life with Smith angry at a none call from Miller when it appeared Jordan Griffin had boarded Joe Aston. Smith cross checked Griffin and Miller called penalties against both players. As the period ended, Tigers’ Dominik Florian drew the ire of the local crowd after the buzzer sounded, Florian being awarded an interference penalty, meaning Tigers would start the second period on the penalty kill.

Thirty seconds into the penalty and the second period, Steeldogs scored. James Spurr’s shot from close range levelled the game. Sheffield had the momentum in the game and were given another power play shortly after when Smith was called for tripping, with the Tigers’ forward gesturing that the Sheffield player had dived as he was led to the penalty box. Smith would have the last laugh though – as the penalty ended, he left the penalty box to join a Tigers’ attack and was on the end of a Florian pass which he hammered past Zimozdra to put Tigers back in front.

It was then Tigers’ turn to go on the power play as Graham was called for hooking. Tigers added their third goal of the night with a well worked move between Florian and Ricky Plant finding McKenzie unmarked at the far post to tap into the net.

Sheffield lost the momentum and were committing obvious and needless penalties. Vladimir Luka and Griffin were sent to the penalty box. Just seven seconds into the power play, Jack Watkins hit a shot from the right circle which Fin Howells tipped past Zimozdra to give Tigers a fourth goal.

Just as Tigers had given away a penalty on the buzzer in the first period, Sheffield followed suit as Graham went to the box for the second time and was followed by Reece Cochrane and Luka who were both given 10 minute misconduct penalties. Tigers would start the third period with two minutes of power play.

The third period opened in disjointed fashion for Tigers with the power play being wasted with more time spent in the Telford defensive zone than attacking. Tigers were then guilty of spending too much time in the penalty box with Referee Miller calling every single infraction against Tigers. Silverthorn was called for a late hit, closely followed by Corey Goodison for charging, giving Sheffield a 5-on-3 power play. Sheffield scored their 2nd goal thirty seconds into the power play with a shot from Ben Morgan.

Ross Kennedy and Thomas McKinnon then went to the penalty box for holding and cross checking penalties, giving Sheffield a further 5-on-3 power play. Thanks to some terrific saves by Day, Tigers killed off the penalties.

Tigers’ lead was further reduced in the 53rd minute when Luka pounced on a loose puck to draw Sheffield within a goal of Tigers’ lead.

Referee Miller further infuriated the Tigers’ fans with an extremely harsh interference call on McKinnon giving Sheffield a sixth consecutive power play. Sheffield levelled the game with a goal from James Spurr and just three minutes of the game was left on the clock.

Tigers were reeling and with time ticking away, the game was heading to overtime. However, this Tigers’ team has resilience in abundance and had one final chance. The puck was worked to the stick of McKinney, ten feet from goal, the Tigers’ forwards’ shot hit the post and was cleared around the boards to the blue line, where McKinnon was standing. With the Tigers’ fans screaming for McKinnon to shoot, there were three seconds left when the defender hit a slap shot at the net which was deflected in by McKenzie just as the buzzer to signal the end of the game sounded. The Tigers’ players and fans celebrated wildly as the goal was given and victory for Tigers secured.

Tigers’ win takes them nine points clear of second placed Swindon after the Wildcats lost back to back games this weekend.

Final Score: Sheffield Steeldogs 4 Hexagon Telford Tigers 5.

Scorers: James Smith (2), Scott McKenzie (2) and Fin Howells.

Man of the match: Scott McKenzie.

After the game head coach, Tom Watkins commented, “It wasn’t how we planned to win the game after getting ourselves in a good position. A win is a win at the end of the day and we take another 4 points into Christmas. Hopefully we have learnt from our mistakes. We got a get out of jail card tonight, but we’ll take it. I’d like to wish all our fans, players, off-ice staff and sponsors a Merry Christmas.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

One injured after car collides with house in Barrow near Broseley

A female casualty was released from a vehicle after a car collided with a house at Barrow near Broseley.
Read Article
Solar panels on the roof of Shirehall

Shropshire Council commits to new Climate Change Strategy Framework

Shropshire Councillors have unanimously agreed a new Climate Change Strategy Framework setting a clear commitment and direction for the council and county as a whole.
Read Article

Mobile recovery unit helps alleviate impact of winter pressures on day surgery at PRH

A development of contemporary homes in Shrewsbury town centre that will breathe new life into one of the town’s major gateways has welcomed its first resident.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Shrewsbury Club team with the Mackenzie Shield after beating Woore Tennis Club in the final, from left, Hanna Cadwallader, captain Luke Henley, Mohamed Morsi and Amy Dannatt

The Shrewsbury Club successfully retain the Mackenzie Shield by beating Woore Tennis Club in the final

The Shrewsbury Club have successfully retained the Mackenzie Shield, an annual mixed doubles tennis competition for Shropshire clubs.
Read Article

McKenzie’s last second goal steels win for Tigers

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield to take on the Steeldogs in their final game before Christmas.
Read Article
Gary Plant, Zara Gregory, Clare Gregory, Helen Edwards, Marcin Makarewicz, Anna Bradford. Front - Ruri Rhee, J Baker, Cain Baker, Aurum Rhee, Jack Childs, Jack Milner

Trophies and belts for hardworking Taekwondo students

Hardworking students at Bridgnorth Taekwondo have been rewarded with trophies and new belts as they take a break over the festive period. Gary Plant, Zara Gregory, Clare Gregory, Helen Edwards, Marcin Makarewicz, Anna...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Proclean's Tom Smale, Michelle Williams, Tom Sykes, Paul Tench from JT Hughes; and Grant Thomas

Sparkling success for ProClean

It’s been a monumental year for Shropshire-based ProClean which is celebrating a series of sparkling new contract wins.
Read Article
The new Craemer UK Ltd site. Photo: Craemer

Telford’s Land Deal and Growth Fund success

Telford & Wrekin Council’s unique Land Deal has been a massive success, delivering 21 commercial sites, 10 sites for residential development delivering 1,114 jobs.
Read Article
From left to right: David Vicary, Stuart Gillies, Victoria Handbury-Madin, all of The Movement Centre, Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison, Aico, Angie Tomley, Alison Shields, Dave Williams, Polly Roberts, all of The Movement Centre, Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor, Aico

Aico surprises The Movement Centre with an early Christmas present

Giving back to the local community and showing support is the core of Corporate Social Responsibility and Aico in the Community are doing just this.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
7.8 ° C
9 °
6.7 °
76 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP