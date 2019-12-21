7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, December 22, 2019
Match Report: Blackpool 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town continue to defy expectations as they produce another impressive victory against in-form Blackpool.

Prior to kick-off Simon Grayson’s Blackpool outfit had lost just one game in their previous 12 clashes.

But they may have arrived at Bloomfield Road with a feeling of trepidation, as the Seasiders have not won any of their previous 10 fixtures against Shrewsbury.

And the record would prove to be extended, when Fejiri Okenabirhie dispatched a second half penalty to ensure Blackpool’s 22 year wait for a victory against Town goes on.

Sam Ricketts made three changes from the side that beat Coventry 2-1 last time out. Ollie Norburn (suspended), Sean Goss, and Ro Shaun-Williams were replaced by Brad Walker, Shaun Whalley and Omar Beckles. Jason Cummings was ruled out through illness.

The visitors were unable to field former Shrewsbury loanee Sullay Kaikai from the start due to a pelvic problem. However, that didn’t appear to deter Blackpool from threatening as they began the game in a positive fashion.

Jordan Thompson’s corner was met by former Leyton Orient striker Armand Gnanduillet, but his volley drifted wide.

 The home side continued to force the issue. Thompson fired a dangerous cross into the six-yard box, but none of his teammates could take advantage.

Armand Gnanduillet was the man looking most likely to break the deadlock. The Frenchman was inches away from turning home Liam Feeney’s cross, and his header was acrobatically kept out by Max O’Leary.

At the other end, Fejiri Okenabirhie chased down what appeared to be a lost cause. Possession eventually found Shaun Whalley whose effort was gathered by Jak Alnwick.

Shrewsbury began to get a foot hold. Jak Alnwick failed to deal with a troubling cross and Donald Love picked up the baton. The former Manchester United defender saw his attempt narrowly miss the target.

Blackpool almost took the lead in fortunate circumstances. Max O’Leary was scrambling back as ex Cardiff City midfielder Liam Feeney’s cross was heading goalward but it thankfully dipped wide.

The home side were also in the ascendancy at the start of the second half. Armand Gnanduillet stooped to attack Jordan Thompson’s cross, but his header struck the post.

Simon Grayson’s men were punished for their inability to take their chances, when Shrewsbury nudged themselves ahead.

Armand Gnanduillet was penalised for handling the ball inside the penalty area. As Ollie Norburn was suspended, Fejri Okenabirhie assumed penalty duties. The former Dagenham man smashed his penalty down the middle, and despite Jak Alnwick getting a leg to it, the ball ended up in the back of the net.

As the game drew to a close, Sam Ricketts’ side fluffed a wonderful opportunity to double their advantage.

Shaun Whalley ghosted behind the Blackpool backline and found himself one on one with Jak Alnwick. However, the winger ballooned his final effort over the bar.

But that missed chance didn’t take the gloss off of another impressive win and a 13th shutout in all competitions. Town remain in 11th place, whilst Blackpool fall to 7th. The traditional Boxing Day fixture sees Shrewsbury welcome Rotherham, whilst Blackpool are at home to Accrington.

Attendance: 7,695 (540 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Blackpool: (4-3-1-2)

23. Alnwick, 20. Turton (63), 6. Heneghan, 5. Edwards, 26. Husband, 11. Feeney, 8. Spearing, 15. Thompson, 17. Virtue (63), 21. Gnanduillet, 7. Delfouneso (76)

Subs: 10. Kaikai (63), 14. Scannell, 16. Tilt, 24. Nuttall (63), 25. Guy, 28. Sims, 29. MacDonald (76)

Subs Not Used: 14. Scannell, 16. Tilt, 25. Guy, 28. Sims

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-2-1)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 15. Walker (90), 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley (92), 4. Edwards, 10. Okenabirhie (74)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 11. Giles, 14. John-Lewis (92), 21. Thompson, 22. Goss (90), 23. Udoh (74)

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 11. Giles, 21. Thompson

Other League One Results

Bolton 3 – 2 Southend
Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 Peterborough
Burton 3 – 1 Rochdale
Coventry 1 – 0 Lincoln
Doncaster 1 – 1 Accrington
Gillingham 3 – 1 MK Dons
Oxford 1 – 0 Wycombe
Portsmouth 1 – 0 Ipswich
Rotherham 2 – 2 Fleetwood
Tranmere 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Latest Articles

