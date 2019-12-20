Match Preview: Blackpool V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping to maintain Shrewsbury Town’s renewed optimism when his side travels to Blackpool.

Four points from two difficult fixtures has put Shrewsbury three points behind Rotherham in the final play-off place heading into the busy festive period.

Shaun Whalley’s timely return, saw the former Luton winger net the winner against Coventry City last weekend.

Their previous away visit also yielded an impressive point against free-scoring Oxford. Town face another tough test when they face a Tangerines side that has lost just one of their last 12 games.

Sam Ricketts will be without Captain Ollie Norburn who is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign against the Sky Blues.

However, Norwich City loanee Louis Thompson could return to the fold after being side-lined with an unspecified injury.

Ryan Sears (ACL) and Romain Vincelot (hip) remain absent. Sam Ricketts has confirmed that Callum Lang (foot) is recovering well following surgery and could be set for an early return.

Town possess an excellent unbeaten record against Blackpool. They have not lost any the previous 10 meetings. Their previous victory at Bloomfield Road arrived in February 2016, with Nat Knight-Percival, Shaun Whalley, and Andy Mangan on target in a 3-2 victory.

The visitors can welcome back Ben Heneghan who served a one match suspension as Blackpool drew 1-1 with Sunderland.

Nick Anderton remains out with a hairline fracture. Otherwise Simon Grayson has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Blackpool occupy 5th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Blackpool: (5-3-2)

23. Alnwick, 11. Feeney, 20. Turton, 5. Edwards, 16. Tilt, 26. Husband, 17. Virtue, 18. Spearing, 7. Delfouneso, 10. Kaikai, 21. Gnanduillet

Subs: 4. Bushiri, 6. Heneghan, 14. Scannell, 15. Thompson, 24. Nuttall, 25. Guy, 28. Sims

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 15. Walker, 3. Golbourne, 28. Laurent, 10. Okenabirhie, 4. Edwards

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 11. Giles, 21. Thompson, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Other League One Fixtures

Bolton V Southend

Bristol Rovers V Peterborough

Burton V Rochdale

Coventry V Lincoln

Doncaster V Accrington

Gillingham V MK Dons: (13:00)

Oxford V Wycombe

Portsmouth V Ipswich

Rotherham V Fleetwood

Tranmere V AFC Wimbledon

