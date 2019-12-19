9.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Home Sport

Shrewsbury Colleges Group teacher selected as joint manager for the England National Men’s Under 18s Football Team

By Shropshire Live

A Sports Teacher from Shrewsbury Colleges Group has been selected as joint manager for the England National Men’s Under 18s Football Team.

Andy Jones, is volunteering his time on top of his other teaching and coaching responsibilities, to take up the role
Andy Jones, is volunteering his time on top of his other teaching and coaching responsibilities, to take up the role

Andy Jones, is volunteering his time on top of his other teaching and coaching responsibilities, to take up the role.

The country’s best college under 18s football players are in the England College Football Association (ECFA) team, in association with the Association of Colleges.

Andy applied for the role and underwent a rigorous interview process to beat the dozens of other applicants from across the country.

England Colleges represents the pinnacle of college football. The opportunity is open to students nominated by member colleges and players have been selected to represent their country and colleges following a two-phase trial process.

England Colleges representative teams have been operating for over 10 years providing a unique and exciting opportunity for talented male and female footballers to perform at international level representing their country through domestic and international fixtures.

Andy, from Shrewsbury, has just returned from a two-day training camp at St George’s Park in Burton, the home of England National teams.

During the camp, the ECFA team played against the Independent Schools Football Association team (ISFA) and won 4-3.

He said: “It’s great that the College is supporting me to do this. It’s a fantastic opportunity and though I am volunteering my time, it will really help with our own football provision and student experience.’’

“In February half term, I am travelling to Italy for the Rome International Tournament and we also have a number competitive fixtures against Australia and Wales.”

Jackie Swan, Curriculum Leader for Sport, said: “Andy is an extremely capable teacher and not only does he work tirelessly with the students, he has always given so much of his time to community football endeavours and this opportunity is indicative of Andy’s talent in sport and working with young people.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Mohammed Ali Sultan, Amjad Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shafiq Youness

Four men jailed for child sexual exploitation in Telford

Four men have today been jailed for offences relating to child sexual exploitation in Telford.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet set to approve new Council Tax Reduction scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet is set to recommend a new Council Tax Reduction Scheme, which will give a greater level of support to the most financially deprived customers.
Read Article
Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Photo: Google Street View

Council agrees plan to complete Ludlow Assembly Rooms renovation

Shropshire councillors have agreed a plan to ensure that a project to renovate, refurbish and revitalise Ludlow Assembly Rooms is concluded at the earliest opportunity.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury School pupil Will Cowper, centre, who designed the medal runners taking part in the Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10K will receive, with, left, Simon Macdonald, director of event organisers Ultimate Fitness Experience, and Peter Middleton, Deputy Head (co-curricular) at Shrewsbury School

Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10K runners to receive medal designed by Shrewsbury School pupil Will

Hundreds of runners who complete Shrewsbury's 10K challenge will receive a stunning bespoke medal designed by a pupil at Shrewsbury School.
Read Article
Students take part in a netball match

Shropshire schools showcase their sporting talents at The Marches Academy Trust Varsity

Students and staff from across The Marches Academy Trust came together on Tuesday 17th December 2019 for their annual Cross-Trust varsity competition.
Read Article
Andy Jones, is volunteering his time on top of his other teaching and coaching responsibilities, to take up the role

Shrewsbury Colleges Group teacher selected as joint manager for the England National Men’s Under 18s Football Team

A Sports Teacher from Shrewsbury Colleges Group has been selected as joint manager for the England National Men’s Under 18s Football Team.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The flagship national awards were held at Grosvenor House Hotel

ReBOUND wins prestigious Lloyds Bank National Business Award

Telford-based ReBOUND, a technology business that specialises in managing returns on behalf of retailers, has won the prestigious Castle Corporate Finance Scale-Up Award at the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards 2019.
Read Article
Martin-Kaye’s Office Manager Samantha Azzopardi-Tudor

Shropshire law firm recognised for cyber security

A Shropshire law firm has been recognised for the security of its cyber systems for the second year running.
Read Article
Tom Charles and Jonathan Williams celebrate at Furrows of Oswestry

Skoda rewards the Furrows of Oswestry team

Skoda specialists at a Shropshire motor dealership are celebrating after the brand named them as one of the top five retailers in the UK.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
9.3 ° C
10.6 °
7.8 °
87 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP