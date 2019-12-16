Success for ‘couch to 5k’ running programme

A group of local organisations recently collaborated to deliver a successful beginners ‘couch to 5k’ running programme.

Participants before completing Shrewsbury Parkrun on 23rd November

Health and wellbeing enthusiasts from University Centre Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Energize, Shropshire Council and Shropshire Mind along with GPs from several local practices were all involved in the initiative, which was coordinated by Shropshire Shufflers fun running club.

The ten week programme culminated in about 80 participants completing Shrewsbury Parkrun on Saturday 23rd November.

Glenn Francke, Head Coach of Shropshire Shufflers, said: “By working together with a wide range of organisations we have attracted a whole new group of people to experience the physical and mental health benefits of social running in our beautiful town.”

“We will be putting on a variety of courses in 2020, and will be working with the Wellbeing Festival in June too.”







