Former Shrewsbury Town defender in talks to become Mansfield boss

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Graham Coughlan has been given permission to speak to League Two Mansfield.

The news is surprising considering that Mansfield are a league below his current employers Bristol Rovers.

Coughlan has guided the Gas to 4th place in League One, where he has former Town duo Alex Rodman and Abu Ogogo on his playing staff.

However, local media are reporting that the former defender, who made 78 league appearances for Shrewsbury, is struggling living away from his family who reside in Sheffield.

Mansfield are looking for a new boss following the dismissal of John Dempster. The Stags were knocked out of the FA Cup by Shrewsbury, and currently occupy 18th place in League Two.

