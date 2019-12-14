Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 Coventry City

Shrewsbury Town come front behind to emerge victorious in a dramatic contest against Coventry City.

The Sky Blues’ only previous away win against Shrewsbury arrived 66 years ago. However, Jordan Shipley’s first half goal, gave Mark Robins a feeling that Coventry could improve this dismal record.

But Scott Golbourne’s equaliser – his first league goal in six years, dampened the visitors’ spirit.

And the returning Shaun Whalley popped up with a winner in the 91st minute, to leave a sizeable away support crestfallen.

Sam Ricketts named the same side that drew 0-0 with Oxford last time out. The visitors were also unchanged from their midweek FA Cup win over Ipswich.

Coventry were the quickest out of the traps. A succession of neat passes resulted in Jordan Shipley’s effort blocked.

Chances were at premium in the opening ten minutes. Former Sheffield United man Kyle McFadzean could only strike a free-kick into the wall.

Then Jordan Shipley and Sam McCallum combined superbly down the flank. Max O’Leary had to be alert to punch away a directed cross.

At the other end, Shrewsbury’s attacking threat was limited. Sean Goss’ whipped delivery escaped the attentions of his teammates inside the area. Dave Edwards was agonisingly close to connecting to Fejiri Okenabirhie’s fizzed cross.

The deadlock was broken in the 26th minute. Former Burton Albion midfielder Jamie Allen showed excellent ball retention and managed to float a delivery for Jordan Shipley who nodded home.

Shrewsbury responded well to going behind. Scott Golbourne fed Josh Laurent who manoeuvred to the byline. His cross was met by Fejiri Okenabirhie who was unable to trouble Coventry stopper Marko Marosi.

Moments later, Okenabirhie managed to escape his marker and fire a low drive. Marosi dealt with the effort.

The second half took a while to get going. Coventry defender Michael Rose headed a corner wide of the target.

Shrewsbury equalised with 22 minutes remaining. Ryan Giles’ corner caused a scramble in the box and Scott Golbourne was alive to guide home. It was the defender’s first league goal since he netted for Wolves in a 3-2 win over Swindon in September 2013.

Ryan Giles continued to cause Coventry defenders a headache. He skipped over Dabo’s challenge and his cross was eventually cleared. The visitors prevented Shrewsbury from turning home a succession of corners as the home side began to seize the initiative.

Coventry were causing problems on the break. Jordan Shipley fired a free-kick over the bar after Josh Laurent was penalised for a foul. Matt Godden was inches away from prodding home Kelly’s cross.

But Shrewsbury delivered their visitors a sucker punch in added time. A quick counterattack saw Jason Cummings burst forward and turn possession over to Ryan Giles. The Wolves loanee lifted a delivery for the advancing Shaun Whalley who blasted a volley beyond the keeper.

A brilliant way for the former Luton winger to make his mark following a period out with a calf problem. The win sees Town rise to 11th, whilst Coventry drop to 7th. Shrewsbury are away to Blackpool next weekend, whilst Coventry welcome Lincoln.

Attendance: 7,336 (1,529 away fans)

Team Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams (60), 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss (45), 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 28. Laurent, 10. Okenabirhie (83), 4. Edwards

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley (45), 11. Giles (60), 15. Walker, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings (83)

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 15. Walker, 23. Udoh

Coventry City: (4-2-3-1)

1. Marosi, 23. Dabo, 5. McFadzean, 4. Rose, 31. McCallum, 20. Walsh, 6. Kelly, 17. O’Hare (92), 8. Allen, 26. Shipley (92), 9. Biamou (63)

Subs: 3. Mason, 13. Wilson, 15. Hyam, 21. Bakayoko (92), 24. Godden (63), 25. Westbrooke, 33. Kastaneer (92)

Subs Not Used: 3. Mason, 13. Wilson, 15. Hyam, 25. Westbrooke

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Doncaster

Accrington 4 – 1 Portsmouth

Fleetwood 1 – 1 Gillingham

Ipswich 1 – 2 Bristol Rovers

Lincoln 1 – 0 Tranmere

MK Dons 1 – 0 Oxford

Peterborough 1 – 0 Bolton

Southend 2 – 2 Rotherham

Sunderland 1 – 1 Blackpool

Wycombe 2 – 0 Burton

