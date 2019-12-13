5 C
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Coventry City

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are looking to build on their impressive point against Oxford United when they face a Coventry side with a poor away record in this fixture.

The Sky Blues have won just one of their previous 17 fixtures away to Shrewsbury Town. That victory arrived 66 years ago.

But Coventry are performing well this season and currently occupy 6th place, despite being forced to play their home games at Birmingham City’s St Andrews due to the dispute with owners of the Ricoh Arena.

Sam Ricketts is able to welcome Shaun Whalley (calf) back into the fold. However, Norwich City loanee Louis Thompson is likely to be out.

Ryan Sears (ACL) and Romain Vincelot (hip) continue to be absent. Wigan Athletic loanee Callum Lang continues his recovery with a foot injury.

Sam Ricketts finished his playing career at Coventry – scoring one goal in half a century of appearances.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway scored the game’s only goal in this corresponding fixture last December.

The visitors could welcome back striker Matty Godden. The former Peterborough United man has recovered from a groin injury.

But Wesley Jobello will play no further part this campaign due to an ACL injury. Dan Barlett has a similar problem and will also not feature this season.

The Sky Blues’ unfortunate luck with ACL injuries also sees Reise Allassani out. Jodi Jones remains a doubt with a long-term injury.

Mark Robins’ side drew 1-1 with Ipswich in their last fixture.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn, 22. Goss, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie, 4. Edwards

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 11. Giles, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Walker, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Coventry City: (5-3-2)

1. Marosi, 23. Dabo, 4. Rose, 5. McFadzean, 15. Hyam, 31. McCallum, 17. O’Hare, 6. Kelly, 25. Westbrooke, 9. Biamou, 21. Bakayoko

Subs: 8. Allen, 11. Hiwula, 13. Wilson, 24. Godden, 26. Shipley, 33. Kastaneer, 35. Drysdale

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
