Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies’ hold annual Christmas shotgun competition

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies’ section recently held their annual Christmas shotgun competition over 12 holes.

Claire Hull, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster, Suzanne Huxley and Ladies Handicap Secretary – Vanessa Statham. Photo: Mike Purnell

Fortunately the weather held good and although chilly it was a lovely day to be out playing golf.

After the competition the ladies enjoyed a traditional festive lunch in the club house followed by the prize giving.

The Lady Captain, Joy Foster, presented the prizes assisted by the Ladies Handicap Secretary Vanessa Statham.

As is tradition at the Ladies Christmas Lunch, the Current Ladies Vice Captain Carrie Lees announced to loud cheering and clapping, that her Vice Captain would be Alison Grove. Alison is a very popular member and is the Captain of the Ladies Scratch Team, who have won the Shropshire Ladies Scratch League two years running.

Results

6th with 21 points – Paulette Morris & Sally Weaver.

5th with 21 points – Angela Purnell & Norma Stiles.

4th with 21 points – Lynne Andreae & Sue Holmyard.

3rd with 23 points – Hazel Hemsley & Rose Morgan.

2nd with 24 points – Sue Burrows & Soheila Standnik.

1st with an impressive 25 points – Claire Hull & Suzanne Huxley.

