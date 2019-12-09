New Seniors Championship Trophy for Bridgnorth Golf Club

This year’s Bridgnorth Golf Club Competitions Committee has decided to start a Senior Championship competition for the Senior Men.

2019 Senior Champion – Stephen Davies being presented with the Colin Turner Seniors Championship Trophy by Captain Colin Turner

The 2019 Captain, Colin Turner, agreed to put up a Senior Championship Trophy for the winner who will also have their names on an honours board.

There are currently two Seniors Competitions, the Bob Fielding Trophy and the Day Seniors Trophy so it was decided to make these qualifying competitions, with the top 18 players from each of these competitions to play in the new Senior Championship competition, which like the two qualifiers is 18 hole Stableford competition off the yellow tees.

Colin said: “Having played in the Seniors Friendly Matches for many years, I was happy to sponsor the trophy to commemorate my year as Captain.”

Stephen said: “I really wanted to do well in the Day Trophy and the Bob Fielding to play in the Seniors Championship. I just managed to qualify and then to win and be the 1st name on the trophy, well I couldn’t be happier.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...