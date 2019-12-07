Match Report: Oxford United 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town nullify free-scoring Oxford United as they earn an impressive point at the Kassam Stadium.

Earning their ninth clean sheet of the season, Shrewsbury become the first side this season to stop Oxford registering a goal at home.

The visitors looked a threat in the first half, and the defence, marshalled by an extremely impressive Ethan Ebanks-Landell, kept Oxford at bay.

Sam Ricketts named five changes from the side that were beaten against Manchester City U21 in midweek.

Oxford began the game on the front foot. Former Charlton man Tariqe Fosu saw his effort stopped by Max O’Leary.

At the other end, Ollie Norburn’s accurate corner was met by Aaron Pierre. His header was cleared off the line by James Henry – a former teammate of Sam Ricketts at Wolves.

Town continued to crank up the pressure. Scott Golbourne’s delivery was met by Dave Edwards, but former Millwall keeper Jordan Archer claimed.

Shrewsbury were widely expected to encounter difficulties at the Kassam Stadium. Oxford have netted 37 times this season, the second most in League One – whilst they have progressed to the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup, where a glamour tie against Manchester City awaits.

However, the visitors were the side that looked the most threatening. Another Scott Golbourne cross found Dave Edwards and he was denied by a smart Archer stop.

Oxford were below par in the first half with Max O’Leary a bystander. Ro Shaun-Williams was alert to deal with Chris Cadden’s swerving cross.

The home side suffered an injury before the break with Anthony Forde having to go off. It has since transpired the winger has been taken to hospital with rib problems.

Shrewsbury began the second period well – dictating the play and utilising the flanks, but Jordan Archer remained largely untroubled.

Karl Robinson opted to send on Jamie Mackie, and the former QPR man almost had an impact. Rob Dickie sent the ball into the middle and Mackie was attempting to turn home. Shrewsbury managed to scramble behind for a corner.

Then, Chris Cadden drifted in behind the Shrewsbury defence. His cross was met by Josh Ruffles, whose powerful header was turned to safety by Max O’Leary.

Late on Fosu had a stinging drive well blocked, whilst the forward also saw his free-kick gathered by O’Leary.

That was the end of the action with Town holding on for an excellent point. Shrewsbury welcome Coventry next Saturday, whilst Oxford visit MK Dons.

Attendance: 6,931 (383 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Oxford United: (4-3-3)

26. Archer, 2. Cadden, 4. Dickie, 15. Mousinho, 3. Ruffles, 14. Forde (45), 17. Henry (72), 18. Sykes, 7. Hall (62), 9. Taylor, 11. Fosu

Subs: 5. Moore (45), 12. Long (72), 13. Stevens, 19. Mackie (62), 23. Agyei, 46. Jones, 50. Goodrham

Subs Not Used: 13. Stevens, 23. Agyei, 46. Jones, 50. Goodrham

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn, 22. Goss (93), 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie (77), 4. Edwards (85)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 11. Giles (85), 14. John-Lewis, 15. Walker (93), 23. Udoh (77), 35. Cummings

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 14. John-Lewis, 35. Cummings

Other League One Results

Blackpool 3 – 1 Fleetwood

Bolton 2 – 2 AFC Wimbledon

Bristol Rovers 4 – 2 Southend

Burton 0 – 2 Lincoln

Coventry 1 – 1 Ipswich

Doncaster 1 – 1 MK Dons

Gillingham 1 – 0 Sunderland

Portsmouth 2 – 2 Peterborough

Rotherham 0 – 1 Rochdale

Tranmere 1 – 1 Accrington

