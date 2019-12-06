9.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 6, 2019
Home Sport

Match Preview: Oxford United V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town face a difficult test when they travel to free-scoring Oxford tomorrow afternoon.

Sam Ricketts has labelled Oxford the best side in the league. And whilst they are 11 points behind leaders Wycombe, their flamboyant playing style coupled with 37 league goals – the second highest scored, makes for a compelling case.

But Shrewsbury’s mean defence includes eight clean sheets in all competitions, with Sam Ricketts on the hunt for a ninth.

He can recall full-back Donald Love who was suspended for the mid-week penalty shootout defeat against Manchester City U21.

Ollie Norburn’s red card against Mansfield in the FA Cup was overturned and he is available for selection. Norwich City loanee Louis Thompson is unavailable through injury.

Shaun Whalley (calf) has returned to training but remains a major doubt for the trip to the Kassam Stadium. Romain Vincelot (hip) and Ryan Sears (ACL) continue their recoveries.

Shrewsbury could include Frenchman Ousmane Fane in a league squad for the first time since his arrival on a free transfer.

Oxford were Sam Ricketts’ first club – the Welshman made 48 appearances from 2000 to 2003.

Town’s last away victory against Oxford came in December 2014. James Collins and Mark Ellis were on target in a 2-0 win.

The home side will be without Alex Gorrin who is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

Former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Simon Eastwood is a doubt with a knee injury. Shandon Baptiste (groin) is likely to be out.

However, Jamie Hanson can return to the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Oxford who occupy 6th place, beat Southend 4-0 in their previous league outing.

Possible Line Ups

Oxford United: (4-3-3)

13. Stevens, 2. Cadden, 4. Dickie, 15. Mousinho, 3. Ruffles, 17. Henry, 5. Moore, 14. Forde, 18. Sykes, 9. Taylor, 11. Fosu

Subs: 7. Hall, 12. Long, 20. Hanson 23. Agyei, 30. Zamouri, 46. Jones, Harris

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 35. Cummings, 11. Giles

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 20. Fane 22. Goss, 23. Udoh

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool V Fleetwood
Bolton V AFC Wimbledon
Bristol Rovers V Southend
Burton V Lincoln
Coventry V Ipswich
Doncaster V MK Dons
Gillingham V Sunderland
Portsmouth V Peterborough
Rotherham V Rochdale
Tranmere V Accrington

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Police make arrests relating to ‘Courier Fraud’ in Shropshire

Police have arrested four people relating to ‘Courier Fraud’ in Shropshire after stopping a vehicle on the A5.
Read Article

Video: Demolition of Ironbridge cooling towers

Ironbridge and Shropshire now looks a little different after the successful demolition of the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers.
Read Article
The Midlands Air Ambulance Photo: MAA Charity

Casualty cut free and airlifted to hospital after lorries and car collide in Shrewsbury

One person has had to be released using cutting gear and airlifted to hospital after two HGVs and a car collided this morning at Emstrey Roundabout.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Oxford United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face a difficult test when they travel to free-scoring Oxford tomorrow afternoon.
Read Article
John Abrahams played for Lancashire from 1973 to 1988 before joining Shropshire

John Abrahams excited to return to Shropshire CCC as Director of Cricket

John Abrahams, who enjoyed playing for Shropshire County Cricket Club towards the end of his successful playing career, has been appointed as the club’s new Director of Cricket.
Read Article
Shropshire’s ladies team face the camera at The Shrewsbury Club, from left: Hanna Cadwallader, Chloe Hughes, Holly Mowling (captain), Cheryl Evans, Sue Dunn, Sarah Willacy and Tamzin Pountney

Newcomers impress for Shropshire at LTA’s Winter County Cup

Captain Holly Mowling hailed the newcomers introduced to the Shropshire ladies side at the LTA’s Winter County Cup - while Alex Parry, captain of the men’s team, insisted his side will come back stronger following a challenging weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Whittingham Riddell appoints New Business Manager

Whittingham Riddell has its sights set on growth and continuing to offer excellent customer service to ensure that it continues to be fit for the future.
Read Article
Anton Gunter, Managing Director at Global Freight Services Ltd

International trade expert welcomes boost in non-EU trade for UK

A Shropshire shipping company has welcomed new figures which show a boost in non-EU trade for UK firms.
Read Article
Members of the PBS Creative team

PBS Creative support local Christmas Smile charity

Local software development company, PBS Creative, are spreading a little magic dust this Christmas and donning their Elf hats to support local charity, a Christmas Smile.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Two year old Macey-Rose Lumby, nursery manager Kayleigh Dance and four year old Perrie Williams at ABC Day Nursery in Telford

Telford nursery staff get behind baby bank campaign

Staff at a Shropshire day nursery group have expanded their help into the community by opening their doors as drop-off points for the new Telford Baby Bank.
Read Article
Members of the RJAH Physimo team with Karl Mcguire, Healthcare Assistant, at the end of Movember

Hospital heroes raise mo-ney for men’s health charity

Staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital have let their moustaches run wild throughout Movember – all in a bid to raise money and awareness.
Read Article
Sarah Thomas Signal Volunteer and Peer Support Coordinator

Tinnitus support groups from Shropshire hit the Gold Standard

Tinnitus support groups which meet in Shrewsbury and Telford have become two of the first groups in the country to be awarded the Gold Standard for tinnitus support groups by the British Tinnitus Association.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.1 ° C
10.6 °
7.8 °
87 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP