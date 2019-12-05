11 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 5, 2019
Home Sport

John Abrahams excited to return to Shropshire CCC as Director of Cricket

By Shropshire Live

John Abrahams, who enjoyed playing for Shropshire County Cricket Club towards the end of his successful playing career, has been appointed as the club’s new Director of Cricket.

John Abrahams played for Lancashire from 1973 to 1988 before joining Shropshire
John Abrahams played for Lancashire from 1973 to 1988 before joining Shropshire

Abrahams, who captained Lancashire during his long association with the Red Rose county, has more recently been manager of England’s under-19 team.

He remains involved with the under-19s as a selector and scout, a role he will combine with his new Shropshire position.

With many fond memories of the three seasons he spent with Shropshire after joining in 1989, Abrahams is now excited to return to the county and have the opportunity to lead the club forward.

He said: “When it was first mooted, John Foster, my former captain at Shropshire, rang me and from the moment he mentioned the potential role I was really excited.

“The more I spoke to him, Steve Aston and Richard Lees, the secretary, including a couple of meetings we had, I got more and more excited and a sense of anticipation of potentially what we could do to try and take the club forward.”

Abrahams added: “I have absolutely brilliant memories of the time I had playing for Shropshire, from the initial welcome I received, both for me and my family. Whatever the club and the people involved could do to make it as easy as possible to feel part of it, they went out of their way to do that.

“That obviously has an impact on you and you do want to give back to people like that, to the club itself, and this for me is another opportunity to be able to do that.”

Abrahams is now looking forward to getting to know everyone involved with the club as he starts to put plans in place.

He said: “I’m hoping to attend the Emerging Player Programme session on Friday and then in the new year the Academy sessions and the senior squad sessions will start as well, so I’ll be looking to attend those.

“Then hopefully we are going to get out and about and meet with some of the clubs from around Shropshire. We’re going to have two or three sessions meeting the clubs and just explaining to them what our vision for taking the county club forward is, and to try and establish some strong links between the county, the clubs and the players.”

Abrahams was a left-handed batsman and right-arm offbreak bowler during a successful playing career which saw him represent Lancashire from 1973 to 1988. He was also captain for two seasons.

He played 252 first-class matches, scoring 10,059 runs, with an additional 214 List A appearances delivering 3,759 runs.

He then joined Shropshire and was midway through his third season playing Minor Counties cricket when he received the opportunity to begin a coaching career with the ECB, quickly progressing to work with a number of England age group teams in both coaching and managerial roles.

Abrahams also spent four years working with Rodney Marsh and later Peter Moores with the England National Academy, dealing with players on the verge of stepping up to the senior England international team.

Shropshire vice-chairman John Hulme said: “We are extremely fortunate to have gained the services of John. Many will remember him as a Shropshire player and for the contribution he made during his time at Lancashire. More recently, he has been involved with the England under-19s.

“John will take on the role of Director of Cricket where his responsibilities will include coaching, mentoring, selection and team management.

“This is an important appointment for Shropshire as we seek to shape our future in the National Counties competitions. We are delighted that he has agreed to support us in delivering our plans.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Firefighters at The Range in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Firefighters tackle fire at The Range, Shrewsbury

Firefighters have this morning been dealing with a roof fire at The Range Store in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Warning issued after ‘courier fraud’ incidents in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury residents are being asked to be extra vigilant as a number of attempts to defraud people out of their bank savings have been reported to the police.
Read Article
Aqueduct Bridge

Investigations underway to preserve Aqueduct Bridge

A laser scan survey of Grade II Listed Aqueduct Bridge and its immediate surroundings in the village of Aqueduct in Telford and Wrekin is begin carried out this week.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

John Abrahams played for Lancashire from 1973 to 1988 before joining Shropshire

John Abrahams excited to return to Shropshire CCC as Director of Cricket

John Abrahams, who enjoyed playing for Shropshire County Cricket Club towards the end of his successful playing career, has been appointed as the club’s new Director of Cricket.
Read Article
Shropshire’s ladies team face the camera at The Shrewsbury Club, from left: Hanna Cadwallader, Chloe Hughes, Holly Mowling (captain), Cheryl Evans, Sue Dunn, Sarah Willacy and Tamzin Pountney

Newcomers impress for Shropshire at LTA’s Winter County Cup

Captain Holly Mowling hailed the newcomers introduced to the Shropshire ladies side at the LTA’s Winter County Cup - while Alex Parry, captain of the men’s team, insisted his side will come back stronger following a challenging weekend.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Who is Shrewsbury Town’s new signing Ousmane Fane?

Prior to the EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday evening, Shrewsbury Town announced the signing of Ousmane Fane – we profile the Frenchman.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shrewsbury agency supports Shingler Group into the New Year

Source in Frankwell, Shrewsbury have supported Shingler Group in bringing their new office space to life with a variety of bespoke signage and graphics.
Read Article
Brian Evans, managing partner and head of the agricultural team at Lanyon Bowdler

Shropshire law firm wins plaudits for cyber security

A Shropshire law firm has been recognised for its work to protect its computer systems and data from online security threats.
Read Article
Kevin Guerin, Suzie Guerin, Iseabeul Guerin

New business to deliver Shropshire’s first ever flotation therapy

A family from Ironbridge are launching a new business in the county which will deliver Shropshire’s first ever flotation therapy.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Members of the RJAH Physimo team with Karl Mcguire, Healthcare Assistant, at the end of Movember

Hospital heroes raise mo-ney for men’s health charity

Staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital have let their moustaches run wild throughout Movember – all in a bid to raise money and awareness.
Read Article
Sarah Thomas Signal Volunteer and Peer Support Coordinator

Tinnitus support groups from Shropshire hit the Gold Standard

Tinnitus support groups which meet in Shrewsbury and Telford have become two of the first groups in the country to be awarded the Gold Standard for tinnitus support groups by the British Tinnitus Association.
Read Article
The Beeches

Robyn helps illuminate The Beeches at Christmas

For the first time in ten years Christmas will be coming to a former Ironbridge hospital, which has been transformed into luxury homes.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
87 %
8.7kmh
100 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP