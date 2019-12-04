6.5 C
Who is Shrewsbury Town’s new signing Ousmane Fane?

Prior to the EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday evening, Shrewsbury Town announced the signing of Ousmane Fane – we profile the Frenchman.

The 25-year-old has penned a deal until the end of the campaign – with an additional further year on the table.

Shrewsbury are well stocked in the central midfield area, with Dave Edwards, Josh Laurent, Sean Goss, Ollie Norburn, Brad Walker, Louis Thompson, and Luke McCormick competing for places.

Town also have Romain Vincelot on their books although the veteran is struggling with a hip injury. McCormick is likely to return to Chelsea in January – whist Thompson’s future is unknown, but he has found it difficult to cement a place in the side.

Ousmane Fane began his career at French outfit Aviron Bayonnais in the city of Bayonne – the birthplace of current France boss Didier Deschamps. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte featured for the club at youth level.

Fane spent one season there, before stints with Paris FC and Racing Paris. Following a spell with GSI Pontivy, he moved to Norway with FK Lyn but managed just five appearances.

Followers of English footballer, will recognise the midfielder from his stints with Kidderminster and Oldham.

Fane spent three years at Boundary Park, with current Town loanee Callum Lang as a teammate. He made a total of 80 league appearances, without finding the target.

In July 2018, he suffered a severe leg break and dislocated ankle, and was subsequently one of eight players released by Oldham in the summer.

Shrewsbury fans will remember Fane as he was sent off against Town during a 3-2 win in September 2016.

What has Sam Ricketts said?

The former Wales international told www.shrewsburytown.com: “He’s a free-agent so he can come straight into the squad now.

“He’s someone we have taken an opportunity on. We will see how he is after his injury and take it from there really.

“The best thing is we don’t have to wait until January, he can come straight in. He’s a very disruptive midfielder and will stop the opposition playing.

“He can get around the pitch well and he’s someone not many players will relish playing against.”

Ryan Hillback
