Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Manchester City U21

Shrewsbury Town face Manchester City’s developmental side tonight as they seek a place in the third round of the EFL Trophy.

Shrewsbury Town were eliminated at this stage of last year’s competition, when they were beaten on penalties by Port Vale.

However, Town are widely expected to qualify for the next round – but will have to be on their guard against a City side that beat Rochdale and Bradford in the group stages.

Sam Ricketts can select Ollie Norburn. The midfielder was sent off against Mansfield at the weekend, and Shrewsbury await the outcome of their appeal. However, the ban is not thought to include EFL Trophy fixtures.

Sean Goss and Dan Udoh are pushing for starts. The duo recovered from their recent injury struggles to feature off the bench in the 2-0 win against the Stags.

Ryan Sears (ACL) and Callum Lang (foot) remain unavailable. Shaun Whalley (calf) is unlikely to feature, but could be in contention to face Oxford at the weekend. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains absent.

Sam Ricketts is likely to make a number of changes, with Joe Murphy, Luke McCormick, and Lenell John-Lewis potentially earning starts.

Shrewsbury beat Manchester City’s U21’s 3-1 on penalties in this competition last season.

The visitors beat Blackburn 3-0 in their last outing.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1. Murphy, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Beckles, 5. Williams, 17. Love, 15. Walker, 22. Goss, 3. Golbourne, 18. McCormick, 14. John-Lewis, 23. Udoh

Subs: 4. Edwards, 8. Norburn, 10. Okenabirhie 11. Giles, 25. O’Leary, 26. Rowland, 33. Ward

Manchester City U21: (4-3-3)

32. Grimshaw, 77. Robinson, 64. McDonald, 57. Amankwah, 62. Ogbeta, 69. Doyle, 66. La Rosa, 60. Dele-Bashiru, 73. Braaf, 96. Knight, 72. Rogers

Subs:

51. Zoubdi Touaizi, 52. Wilson, 54. Garre, 55. Bazunu, 59. Ogunby, 71. Fiorini, 80. Palmer

Other EFL Trophy Round Two Fixtures

Tuesday:

Brighton U21 V Newport

Colchester V Stevenage

MK Dons V Coventry

Port Vale V Mansfield

Portsmouth V Northampton

Salford V Wolves U21

Walsall V Chelsea U21



Wednesday:

Exeter V Oxford

Peterborough V Ipswich

Bristol Rovers V Leyton Orient

Doncaster V Leicester U21

Tranmere V Manchester U21

