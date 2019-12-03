6.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Home Sport

Bridgnorth Taekwondo ending the year on a high

By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students returned from the GTI British Open last week with another haul of medals.

Pictured Albert and Marcin Makarewicz, instructor Gary Plant, and Jack Light
Pictured Albert and Marcin Makarewicz, instructor Gary Plant, and Jack Light

It was gold for Marcin Makarewicz, in breaking, and silver for sparring in the men’s blue belt category.

Marcin’s son, 8 year old Albert, won a bronze medal for his performance in the boys green belt sparring division.

Jack Light didn’t win a medal this time but continues to develop in readiness for his black belt grading in spring 2020.

The trio are instructed by Gary Plant, and train at Oldbury Wells School.

There is a colour belt grading this week and more challenges await in the new year.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Cash stolen during armed robbery at Bomere Heath convenience store

Staff were threatened and cash stolen during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Bomere Heath at the weekend.
Read Article
Police officers stop a vehicle as part of a busy twelve hours for officers. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Busy twelve hours for Police in Shropshire

Police have had a busy start to December in Shropshire with a busy twelve hours for the force reported by the Operational Patrol Unit in the county.
Read Article

One injured as car and motorcycle collide in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and motorcycle in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Manchester City U21

Shrewsbury Town face Manchester City’s developmental side tonight as they seek a place in the third round of the EFL Trophy.
Read Article
Pictured Albert and Marcin Makarewicz, instructor Gary Plant, and Jack Light

Bridgnorth Taekwondo ending the year on a high

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students returned from the GTI British Open last week with another haul of medals.
Read Article

Tigers sail away with the points to extend league lead

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull Ice Arena on Sunday night to take on Hull Pirates.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Toby Shaw and Scott Overton at Centurion Park

Going with the flow at Centurion Park

A drainage specialist who became his own boss after 12 to 14 years in the industry has moved into his first premises.
Read Article
James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear with members of the team from Christmas Smile

Local company helps keep Santa’s Elves a little warmer

Local company MyWorkwear are getting into the festive spirit early this year, helping some very special Santa’s Elves… the team from Christmas Smile.
Read Article
Stuart Thomas head of planning at the Shrewsbury office of Berrys

Berrys ranked amongst top UK planning firms

A Shrewsbury property and planning business has been ranked amongst the top UK planning firms in the annual Planning Consultancy Survey.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The first Advent window, inspired by the carol “O Come All Ye Faithful” was unveiled at The Wheatsheaf

Frankwell turns into giant Advent Calendar this Christmas

Feeling festive? You can’t get more Festive than joining in with the Frankwell Advent Windows, which sees 23 businesses and a church in Frankwell turn in to one giant Advent Calendar!
Read Article
James and Gabrielle Service

Stone House Gallery to open in Ludlow

The new Stone House Gallery located at Old Stone House, Corve Street in Ludlow will open to the public on 6 December.
Read Article
Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Albert's Shed Southwater Outside Sign

Take a look inside the new Albert’s Shed at Southwater, Telford

Shropshire Live went for a peek around the new Albert’s Shed, which has now opened at Southwater, Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
6.6 ° C
8.9 °
4.4 °
75 %
3.1kmh
86 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP