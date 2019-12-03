Bridgnorth Taekwondo ending the year on a high

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students returned from the GTI British Open last week with another haul of medals.

Pictured Albert and Marcin Makarewicz, instructor Gary Plant, and Jack Light

It was gold for Marcin Makarewicz, in breaking, and silver for sparring in the men’s blue belt category.

Marcin’s son, 8 year old Albert, won a bronze medal for his performance in the boys green belt sparring division.

Jack Light didn’t win a medal this time but continues to develop in readiness for his black belt grading in spring 2020.

The trio are instructed by Gary Plant, and train at Oldbury Wells School.

There is a colour belt grading this week and more challenges await in the new year.

Supporting Shropshire Live...