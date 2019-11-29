FA Cup Round Two Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Mansfield Town

Shrewsbury Town must not look beyond beleaguered Mansfield as they seek a place in the coveted third round of the FA Cup.

The Stags are in disarray. Widely expected to challenge for promotion, the under-fire John Dempster has presided over a run of one win in their previous eight matches.

Mansfield currently occupy 15th place, and sources close to the club state that Dempster is on the verge of being dismissed from his post.

However, despite being heavy favourites, Shrewsbury will be aware of the uniqueness of the FA Cup, which sees sides lower in the football league pyramid, spring surprise results on teams higher up.

Sam Ricketts can call upon the services of Aaron Pierre. The FA has charged the Grenada international with misconduct, after claiming the former Northampton defender directed a headbutt toward a Bristol Rovers player during the 4-3 defeat last weekend. The incident was not picked up by the referee. Shrewsbury have appealed the charge, and Pierre will face a minimum three game ban if the decision is upheld.

Elsewhere, Town will be without Shaun Whalley who has a calf problem. Sean Goss (knee and toe) has trained this week, whilst Dan Udoh (knee) may return to the matchday squad.

Ryan Sears (ACL) continues his recovery. Max O’Leary is in line for a recall, after Joe Murphy was criticised for his display against Rovers.

It is the first meeting between these sides for four years. Bobby Grant and James Collins scored in a 2-0 victory the last time Shrewsbury hosted Mansfield – November 2014.

Shrewsbury recorded a 3-1 victory on the last occasion these sides met in the FA Cup 27 years ago.

The visitors continue to be without defender Hayden White who broke his leg in January. Mansfield have confirmed they are exploring ways to speed up his recovery process.

Striker Danny Rose is likely to be absent with a hamstring problem, whilst former Shrewsbury youth striker Craig Davies is a long-term absentee.

However, veteran midfielder Neal Bishop could return following illness combined with a back issue.

Mansfield lost 1-0 against Swindon in their last game, and beat Chorley 1-0 to reach the second round.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 21. Thompson, 35. Cummings, 4. Edwards

Subs: 1. Murphy, 10. Okenabirhie, 11. Giles, 15. Walker, 22. Goss, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 25. Udoh

Mansfield Town: (3-5-2)

1. Logan, 4. Preston, 5. Pearce, 17. Sweeney, 20. Gordon, 15. Shaughnessy, 8. Mellis, 30. Smith, 22. Hamilton, 11. Maynard, 19. Cook

Subs: 6. Bishop, 7. MacDonald, 10. Khan, 12. Olejnik, 16. Tomlinson, 24. Sterling-James, 28. Knowles

