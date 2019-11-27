Shropshire’s cricketers to host Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer

Shropshire’s cricketers will host first-class county Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer.

All clubs in the newly-named National Counties Cricket Association have been allocated a home fixture against first-class opposition.

The matches will form part of the preparations for first-class counties for the Royal London Cup competition.

Shropshire have been paired against Derbyshire, with the match to take place at Shifnal Cricket Club on Friday, July 17 at 11am.

Shropshire secretary Richard Lees said: “These fixtures have been introduced as part of the National Counties Cricket Association being revamped, with all the clubs to benefit from having the opportunity to host a first-class county.

“We are very pleased to now have the opportunity to welcome Derbyshire to Shifnal for a showpiece fixture this coming season.”

Shropshire have faced first-class opposition in recent years with Twenty20 friendlies against both Worcestershire and Birmingham Bears.

Shropshire last met Derbyshire in the first round of the NatWest Trophy at Chesterfield in June 1990, a match the first-class county won by seven wickets.

John Abrahams top scored with 47 as Shropshire totalled 184-8, with Alan Warner (4-39) and Ole Mortensen (3-29) among the wickets.

John Morris then struck an unbeaten 94 to lead Derbyshire to 186-3, as Brian Shantry claimed 2-47 for Shropshire.

