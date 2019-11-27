9.1 C
Shrewsbury GC ladies crowned UK Golf Club Champions

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury GC ladies have won the finals of a National Knockout event and been crowned UK Golf Club Champions for 2019.

The winning team in Spain – Hilary Fowles, Jean Evans, Sue Pritchard, Helen Davies and Chris Nash

The team of five beat Lee on Solent GC 3-2 earlier today (21st Nov) in the Grand Final at the Montecastillo Golf Resort near Cadiz in Spain.

This followed a semi-final win on Wednesday and eight previous wins against teams from across the UK on route to the finals of the Annodata sponsored matchplay competition.

The ladies will return tomorrow Friday and can expect a great reception back at the Condover-based club next week where the champagne will be flowing.

Team member and President of the Condover-based Club, Jean Evans, says that Shrewsbury ladies have done well in the competition in the past when it was sponsored by a national newspaper, but this is the first time they have reached the Grand Final.

“In the 90’s we got to round 6, but this is a fantastic achievement,” she says.  “I’ve played in a lot of teams in the in my 28 years at the club but this one really stands out – Captain Sue Pritchard has done a wonderful job and there’s a real spirit to this group.”

Following with interest from the UK, Shrewsbury GC Ladies Captain, Lesley Hyne said it was an honour to be Lady Captain at the club in 2019 and to be able to share in this fantastic win.  “I am one proud lady captain and looking forward to a great celebration; well done girls!”

The Annodata Golf Classic is believed to be the only National Golf Club Team event in the UK – as a result, the winners can rightly be crowned UK Golf Club Champions. 

The winning team in Spain – Hilary Fowles, Jean Evans, Sue Pritchard, Helen Davies and Chris Nash

