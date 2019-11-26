12 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Home Sport

LTA’s National Wheelchair Tennis Championships return to The Shrewsbury Club

By Shropshire Live

The LTA’s National Wheelchair Tennis Championships make a popular return to The Shrewsbury Club for the third successive year this week.

This will be the third year the LTA’s National Wheelchair Tennis Championships have been held at The Shrewsbury Club
This will be the third year the LTA’s National Wheelchair Tennis Championships have been held at The Shrewsbury Club

The prestigious tournament, which also incorporates the National Series Finals, will see players from around the country competing at the Sundorne Road venue’s indoor courts.

The action starts on Thursday afternoon (2pm), with a busy schedule of matches taking place until Sunday.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “We are really proud to host this prestigious event. It’s brilliant that we can bring such a great event with players from all over the country to Shrewsbury.

“We are committed to supporting all forms of tennis at The Shrewsbury Club, with wheelchair tennis very high on our agenda.

“We are delighted to host the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group’s regular sessions, which are part of our very active wheelchair tennis programme.

“We always look forward to hosting the National Championships and welcoming players from around the country to the town.”

Last year’s Shrewsbury tournament featured ten-time Grand Slam champion Jordanne Whiley, who was crowned winner of the women’s singles competition, but she is not among the 56 entrants this time.

Liz Terry, the LTA’s disability competitions manager, said: “We love coming to The Shrewsbury Club. Everyone’s super friendly and it’s a great atmosphere.

“It’s nice that we can also hold the tournament dinner at the club on the Saturday night to keep everything really central.”

A number of locally based players are taking part in the event, including Scott Smith from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group.

He said: “It’s great that the tournament is being held at The Shrewsbury Club for the third year in a row. It’s an excellent venue and the club do a very good job in welcoming the players.”

The other Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group players to have entered are Val Fisher, Deena Webster, Craig Nicholson and Geoffrey Perkins.

The National Championships feature singles and doubles events for men and women, while the conclusion of the National Series – tournaments have been held across the country throughout the year, including at The Shrewsbury Club in June – sees a number of singles and doubles competitions, including for novice and junior players.

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones stressed the National Championships returning to Shropshire once more served as a boost for wheelchair tennis in the area.

“We’re very proud to be hosting this tournament in Shropshire,” he said. “It’s always been well received, with many compliments about the venue and the way the event is run.

“We appreciate the LTA have given us the opportunity to continue to host it in the county and it helps to further enhance our development of wheelchair tennis in Shropshire.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Witnesses sought to Telford car park assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in a Telford car park earlier this month.
Read Article
The League of Friends of RSH received a legacy of £37,570 from Doris Cooper, in appreciation of the wonderful care she received from Consultant Mr Sunil Bhatia

League of Friends donation enables new service for cancer and trauma patients

Groundbreaking 3D software which will help to virtually plan surgery and reconstruction for cancer and trauma patients has been introduced at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
Read Article
Felhampton railway bridge. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail to carry out planned maintenance work on Felhampton railway bridge

Local residents are being invited to a drop-in event to find out more about maintenance work due to take place on Felhampton railway bridge in the New Year.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

This will be the third year the LTA’s National Wheelchair Tennis Championships have been held at The Shrewsbury Club

LTA’s National Wheelchair Tennis Championships return to The Shrewsbury Club

The LTA’s National Wheelchair Tennis Championships make a popular return to The Shrewsbury Club for the third successive year this week.
Read Article
Shropshire’s new signing Simon Kerrigan pictured during his Lancashire days

Shropshire County Cricket Club sign former Lancashire and England spinner Simon Kerrigan

Shropshire County Cricket Club have completed the signing of former Lancashire and England left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan.
Read Article
Andy Mckinney heads to the Raiders net. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers lose unbeaten home record

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back-to-back fixtures against Raiders at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

MBIG programme manager Caroline Cattle with Bhupinder Singh from Spacecare

New jobs at Telford estates management firm thanks to grant help

A Telford-based estates management company which operates across the country is expanding after receiving help from a grant programme supported by the Marches LEP.
Read Article
Adam Davies, David Phillips, Charlotte Nutting and Andy Ward of FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial property team

Commercial property team bolstered with appointment of new associate

A Shropshire law firm has further strengthened its commercial property team with the appointment of a new Associate.
Read Article
Gary Taylor (tmwi), Lennon Kelly (M3), Andy Taylor (On The Tools), Gareth Lloyd (Director of Partnerships at Birmingham 2022) and Ben Williams (Gleeson Recruitment)

Record year for M3 as it looks to push the West Midlands’ creative talent

The West Midlands has the creative and digital talent in place to rival anything the UK has to offer according to the boss of a Shropshire full service advertising agency.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Mayor John Price with Toby

Oswestry Mayor visit’s local charity in bid to raise awareness

The Mayor of Oswestry John Price recently took time out of his schedule to visit local children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see where he can offer his support.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Albert's Shed Southwater Outside Sign

Take a look inside the new Albert’s Shed at Southwater, Telford

Shropshire Live went for a peek around the new Albert’s Shed, which has now opened at Southwater, Telford.
Read Article
Jason Arnopp

Dr Who writer and author Jason Arnopp to thrill audiences at Shrewsbury Festival of Literature

A Dr Who writer and acclaimed horror thriller author will be giving at talk at this year’s Shrewsbury Festival of Literature on Sunday.
Read Article

Hot air ballooning legend to appear at Wellington Orbit!

A community cinema in Wellington is going to be hosting a very special evening, in line with the first screening of a film with local interest.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
12 ° C
13 °
10.6 °
76 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP