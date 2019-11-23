10.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 25, 2019
Home Sport

Brad saves the day in Tigers’ shootout win

By Shropshire Live

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Romford on Saturday night to take on the Raiders in an NIHL National Division game.

Tigers’ previous visit to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre had resulted in a hard fought 7-3 win. Telford welcomed back Adam Taylor from injury but were still without Jonathan Weaver, Ricky Plant and Joe Aston. Brad Day started in goal for Telford with Michael Gray in goal for Raiders.

A very scrappy opening period saw both teams battle it out physically but show very little in terms of quality chances. Tigers’ Dominik Florian came close when leading a 2-on-1 breakaway but shot into Gray’s glove. The only goal of the period came in the 18th minute. Florian held off a defender and found Jason Silverthorn in space, Silverthorn placed a wrist shot into the top left hand corner of the goal to give Tigers the lead at the break.

At the start of the 2nd period, Raiders equalised. Jake Pitchley was given far too much time and space to skate in on Day and shot low down into the net to make it 1-1. However, within a minute, Tigers were back in front. Brandon Whistle passed from behind the goal to the onrushing Fin Howells, who buried the puck in the net with a neat shot. Day came up with a big save from Aaron Connolly, sprawling across his goal crease to keep out the Raiders’ forward.

Tigers added a 3rd goal shortly after. Thomas McKinnon’s pass broke kindly to Taylor in front of goal and the forward’s finish was superb, hitting a wrist shot high over Gray’s glove. Raiders responded immediately by scoring their 2nd goal of the contest. Poor coverage by the Tigers’ defence allowed Jack Cooper to skate in on goal and hammer a shot past Day. Tigers then had to see off a 5-on-3 power play for Raiders after some puzzling refereeing gave Raiders a 2 man advantage. With Ollie Lord already serving a slashing penalty, he was joined in the penalty box by Silverthorn after he was awarded a penalty for a face off violation, despite the fault appearing to be with the linesman for not dropping the puck correctly. Tigers saw off the penalty to end the period 3-2 ahead.

Tigers opened the 3rd period in perfect fashion with their 4th goal. Whistle found the unmarked Silverthorn in front of goal who beat Gray with a back hand shot into the net to put Tigers 4-2 ahead. Raiders continued to fight hard and narrowed the deficit in the 44th minute with a controversial goal. Jacob Ranson’s shot hit Day and looped into the air and slowly dropped down over the line. Day appeared to be hooked by a Raiders’ forward preventing him from making an attempt to catch the puck as it dropped into the goal. The referees consulted but gave the goal. Raiders drew level in the 55th minute. Day made 2 magnificent saves but he could do nothing to prevent Jack Flynn from scoring from the 2nd rebound.

Tigers had to work hard to stay in the game in the final 5 minutes with Raiders pushing hard for the winning goal and penning Tigers in their own defensive zone. Tigers were again given reason to voice concern over the officiating when they were given 2 penalties in the final minute. As Erik Piatak skated in on goal he was hooked by Lord but a penalty for interference was also called against Ross Kennedy. Tigers had 30 seconds of regulation time to see out with Raiders having a 2 man advantage and had to work hard to extend the game to overtime.

Raiders still had a minute and a half of 5-on-3 power play time as overtime started, with Day pulling off another magnificent save to deny Raiders, the Tigers’ net minder threw himself across the goal crease to keep the puck out and save a certain goal. Tigers were again short handed shortly after the previous penalty expired, with Kennedy heading back to the penalty box for hooking. Despite spending the majority of the 5 minute overtime period short handed, Tigers managed to see out the period without conceding and took the game to penalty shots.

Scott McKenzie stepped up for Tigers but his shot was saved by Gray, Lukas Sladkovsky went first for Raiders but his shot was saved by Day’s pads. Florian was next up for Tigers and he beat Gray with a wrist shot after sending Gray the wrong way. Piatak took to the ice for Raiders’ second shot and was denied by a glove save from Day. This left Whistle with the chance to win the game. He skated in with speed and shot low down to Gray’s left, past the net minder and into the goal to seal the victory and 2 valuable points on the road.
Final Score: Raiders 4 Hexagon Telford Tigers 5 (Tigers win after a Penalty Shoot Out).

Scorers: Jason Silverthorn (2), Fin Howells and Adam Taylor.

Man of the match: Brad Day.

After the game, Head Coach, Tom Watkins commented, “It is two points on the road in a shootout, with the cards we were dealt heading into overtime, we’ll take that. It was not our best performance, we were poor defensively and didn’t manage the puck effectively this evening. Combine that with some very poor decisions off the puck and we were perhaps very fortunate to win the game. Our penalty kill was again huge, particularly in overtime, killing a 5-on-3 and 4-on-3 power play, giving us a chance to win in a shootout. Two very clinical finishes from Dominik and Brandon won it, with Brad making two shootout saves and thankfully the points were sealed.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Newport

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision which took place in Newport on Friday.
Read Article

Appeal after car set on fire deliberately in Kynnersley

An investigation into a car fire which took place on Friday has confirmed it was started deliberately.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

Train passengers warned of busy services due to strike action

Train passengers are being warned of busy services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton today as the second Saturday of strike action takes place.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Andy Mckinney heads to the Raiders net. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers lose unbeaten home record

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back-to-back fixtures against Raiders at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night.
Read Article

Brad saves the day in Tigers’ shootout win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Romford on Saturday night to take on the Raiders in an NIHL National Division game.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 4 Bristol Rovers

Former Shrewsbury Town Captain Abu Ogogo scored a late winner in an enthralling and dramatic contest.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Rosie Beswick, Leigh Clarke and Claire Austin at the final Network with Style Extravaganza

Business Women’s network concludes with a bang after 13 years

Two Shropshire businesswomen who have volunteered their time helping others connect and grow their businesses for the past 13 years, celebrated their final Network with Style Extravaganza on Tuesday 19 November.
Read Article
Harriet Davies

New appointment strengthens Oswestry team of Estate Agents

Roger Parry & Partners has welcomed a new trainee estate agent to its team of rural estate agents and chartered surveyors in Oswestry.
Read Article
George Morris is taking on extra responsibility at Teamson in Newport

Award-winning apprentice lands full time job with Newport company

Award-winning George Morris is carving out a thriving career in business administration, after gaining a springboard into work by a Telford College apprenticeship.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Mayor John Price with Toby

Oswestry Mayor visit’s local charity in bid to raise awareness

The Mayor of Oswestry John Price recently took time out of his schedule to visit local children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see where he can offer his support.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Albert's Shed Southwater Outside Sign

Take a look inside the new Albert’s Shed at Southwater, Telford

Shropshire Live went for a peek around the new Albert’s Shed, which has now opened at Southwater, Telford.
Read Article
Jason Arnopp

Dr Who writer and author Jason Arnopp to thrill audiences at Shrewsbury Festival of Literature

A Dr Who writer and acclaimed horror thriller author will be giving at talk at this year’s Shrewsbury Festival of Literature on Sunday.
Read Article

Hot air ballooning legend to appear at Wellington Orbit!

A community cinema in Wellington is going to be hosting a very special evening, in line with the first screening of a film with local interest.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
10.3 ° C
11.1 °
9.4 °
93 %
3.1kmh
40 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP