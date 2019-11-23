Brad saves the day in Tigers’ shootout win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Romford on Saturday night to take on the Raiders in an NIHL National Division game.

Tigers’ previous visit to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre had resulted in a hard fought 7-3 win. Telford welcomed back Adam Taylor from injury but were still without Jonathan Weaver, Ricky Plant and Joe Aston. Brad Day started in goal for Telford with Michael Gray in goal for Raiders.

A very scrappy opening period saw both teams battle it out physically but show very little in terms of quality chances. Tigers’ Dominik Florian came close when leading a 2-on-1 breakaway but shot into Gray’s glove. The only goal of the period came in the 18th minute. Florian held off a defender and found Jason Silverthorn in space, Silverthorn placed a wrist shot into the top left hand corner of the goal to give Tigers the lead at the break.

At the start of the 2nd period, Raiders equalised. Jake Pitchley was given far too much time and space to skate in on Day and shot low down into the net to make it 1-1. However, within a minute, Tigers were back in front. Brandon Whistle passed from behind the goal to the onrushing Fin Howells, who buried the puck in the net with a neat shot. Day came up with a big save from Aaron Connolly, sprawling across his goal crease to keep out the Raiders’ forward.

Tigers added a 3rd goal shortly after. Thomas McKinnon’s pass broke kindly to Taylor in front of goal and the forward’s finish was superb, hitting a wrist shot high over Gray’s glove. Raiders responded immediately by scoring their 2nd goal of the contest. Poor coverage by the Tigers’ defence allowed Jack Cooper to skate in on goal and hammer a shot past Day. Tigers then had to see off a 5-on-3 power play for Raiders after some puzzling refereeing gave Raiders a 2 man advantage. With Ollie Lord already serving a slashing penalty, he was joined in the penalty box by Silverthorn after he was awarded a penalty for a face off violation, despite the fault appearing to be with the linesman for not dropping the puck correctly. Tigers saw off the penalty to end the period 3-2 ahead.

Tigers opened the 3rd period in perfect fashion with their 4th goal. Whistle found the unmarked Silverthorn in front of goal who beat Gray with a back hand shot into the net to put Tigers 4-2 ahead. Raiders continued to fight hard and narrowed the deficit in the 44th minute with a controversial goal. Jacob Ranson’s shot hit Day and looped into the air and slowly dropped down over the line. Day appeared to be hooked by a Raiders’ forward preventing him from making an attempt to catch the puck as it dropped into the goal. The referees consulted but gave the goal. Raiders drew level in the 55th minute. Day made 2 magnificent saves but he could do nothing to prevent Jack Flynn from scoring from the 2nd rebound.

Tigers had to work hard to stay in the game in the final 5 minutes with Raiders pushing hard for the winning goal and penning Tigers in their own defensive zone. Tigers were again given reason to voice concern over the officiating when they were given 2 penalties in the final minute. As Erik Piatak skated in on goal he was hooked by Lord but a penalty for interference was also called against Ross Kennedy. Tigers had 30 seconds of regulation time to see out with Raiders having a 2 man advantage and had to work hard to extend the game to overtime.

Raiders still had a minute and a half of 5-on-3 power play time as overtime started, with Day pulling off another magnificent save to deny Raiders, the Tigers’ net minder threw himself across the goal crease to keep the puck out and save a certain goal. Tigers were again short handed shortly after the previous penalty expired, with Kennedy heading back to the penalty box for hooking. Despite spending the majority of the 5 minute overtime period short handed, Tigers managed to see out the period without conceding and took the game to penalty shots.

Scott McKenzie stepped up for Tigers but his shot was saved by Gray, Lukas Sladkovsky went first for Raiders but his shot was saved by Day’s pads. Florian was next up for Tigers and he beat Gray with a wrist shot after sending Gray the wrong way. Piatak took to the ice for Raiders’ second shot and was denied by a glove save from Day. This left Whistle with the chance to win the game. He skated in with speed and shot low down to Gray’s left, past the net minder and into the goal to seal the victory and 2 valuable points on the road.

Final Score: Raiders 4 Hexagon Telford Tigers 5 (Tigers win after a Penalty Shoot Out).

Scorers: Jason Silverthorn (2), Fin Howells and Adam Taylor.

Man of the match: Brad Day.

After the game, Head Coach, Tom Watkins commented, “It is two points on the road in a shootout, with the cards we were dealt heading into overtime, we’ll take that. It was not our best performance, we were poor defensively and didn’t manage the puck effectively this evening. Combine that with some very poor decisions off the puck and we were perhaps very fortunate to win the game. Our penalty kill was again huge, particularly in overtime, killing a 5-on-3 and 4-on-3 power play, giving us a chance to win in a shootout. Two very clinical finishes from Dominik and Brandon won it, with Brad making two shootout saves and thankfully the points were sealed.”

