Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Bristol Rovers

By Ryan Hillback

A point and a place separate Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers as they prepare to meet at the Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow afternoon.

Shrewsbury Town are in fine fettle with just one defeat from their previous nine games. The run has also seen Sam Ricketts’ side advance in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Town’s previous league game was on the 5th of November, with last weekend’s Doncaster match postponed due to international call-ups.

Sam Ricketts is able to recall Max O’Leary to the starting line-up, as he has now fully recovered from an ankle injury.

Aaron Pierre could be back in the eleven, whilst Dave Edwards is pushing for a start after scoring the winner against Bradford in mid-week. Dan Udoh (knee) remains a doubt.

Romain Vincelot continues to be absent with a hip injury, whilst Ryan Sears (ACL) is continuing his recovery.

Shrewsbury’s last home win against Rovers arrived in October 2017. Alex Rodman, who is likely to start for the Gas tomorrow, opened the scoring, with Carlton Morris, Junior Brown, and Jon Nolan netting in a 4-0 rout.

The visitors will be glad to welcome back striker Clarke-Harris who has suffered muscular problems in recent times.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (knee) could return to the fold. The former Charlton man had surgery in the summer, and was left out of the 1-0 win over Bromley, as the non-league side play on an artificial pitch.

Tom Davies also has a knee problem and may not feature. Josh Hare and Sam Matthews are long term injury absentees.

Bristol Rovers occupy 10th place in League One.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 28. Laurent, 4. Edwards, 8. Norburn, 17. Love, 35. Cummings.

Subs: 1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 10. Okenabirhie, 11. Giles, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Walker, 21. Thompson

Bristol Rovers: (3-5-2)

1. Van Stappershoef, 24. Menayese, 5. Craig, 15. Kilgour, 2. Little, 7. Sercombe, 4. Ogogo, 8. Clarke, 33. Rodman, 10. Nichols, 9 Clarke-Harris

Subs: 3.Holmes-Dennis, 6. Upson, 17. Smith, 18. Kelly, 23. Bennett, 29. Adeboyejo, 31. Andre

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Gillingham
Accrington V Bolton
Fleetwood V Tranmere
Ipswich V Blackpool
MK Dons V Rotherham
Peterborough V Burton
Rochdale V Portsmouth
Southend V Oxford
Sunderland V Coventry
Wycombe V Doncaster

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
