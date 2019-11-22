Alexei Kervezee to continue Shropshire coaching role after joining Buckinghamshire

Alexei Kervezee has joined Buckinghamshire after two seasons with Shropshire – but he will remain involved with the county in a coaching capacity.

Alexei Kervezee

The former Worcestershire and Netherlands international all-rounder will continue in his coaching role with Shropshire’s Emerging Player Programme, sharing his experience with the county’s up and coming cricketers.

Kervezee, who scored more than 1,000 Championship runs in his two seasons with Shropshire, will now be playing in the Eastern Division of the newly-named National Counties Cricket Association.

Kervezee said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my two years with Shropshire, both on and off the field. They welcomed me in from day one and they’ve looked after me very well. I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“I’m still working with the EPP and the academy and that’s something hopefully I’ll continue doing, not just now, but in the future as well.

“I fancied a bit of a change from a playing scenario, to play against different teams more than anything, to see what it’s like playing in the Eastern Division, and I was impressed with Buckinghamshire when we played against them last year in the Twenty20 competition.”

Shropshire secretary Richard Lees added: “It’s been a pleasure to have somebody as professional as Alexei playing for the county club and we are delighted that he will continue his association in a coaching capacity.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...