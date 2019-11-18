FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Bradford City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City prepare to battle again as both sides seek a place in the Second Round of the FA Cup.

League Two Mansfield await the winners of the replay. Shrewsbury rescued a replay following Josh Laurent’s equaliser.

Neither side featured at the weekend owing to international call-ups. Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles helped Grenada record a 0-0 draw against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Ollie Norburn was called up by the Spice Boys, but a viral infection rendered him unavailable to play. He could return against the Bantams.

Max O’Leary (ankle) is close to a return, but he is more likely to be ready against Bristol Rovers at the weekend. Dan Udoh (knee) remains a doubt.

Romain Vincelot (hip) remains on the side-lines. Ryan Sears (ACL) continues to be absent, but Lenell John-Lewis made a welcome return to the bench against Macclesfield following a 10-month injury layoff.

Town’s last win at Valley Parade arrived in March 2011, with a Tom Bradshaw brace earning a 2-1 win.

Bradford have a raft of injury problems. Clayton Donaldson is absent with a foot injury, whilst ex Town loanee Jamie Devitt will miss months of action with a torn hamstring.

Joe Riley (knee) will play no further part this season. Matty Palmar is a doubt, whilst Shane McCartan (knee) could also be unavailable.

Possible Line Ups

Bradford City: (4-4-2)

1. O’Donnell, 22. Henley, 5. Richards-Everton, 6. A. O’Connor, 23. Ward, 19. Connolly, 24. Devine, 21. Akpan, 11. Ismail, 25. Oteh, 12. Vaughan

Subs: 2. Mellor, 3. Longbridge, 4. P. O’Connor, 8. Reeves, 15. French, 18. Anderson, 30. Sykes-Kenworthy

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1. Murphy, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 22. Goss, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings, 28. Laurent

Subs: 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 10. Okenabirhie, 11. Giles, 15. Walker, 21. Thompson, 30. Gregory

Other FA Cup Round One Replay Fixtures

Bromley V Bristol Rovers

Burton V Salford

Doncaster V AFC Wimbledon

Eastleigh V Stourbridge

Exeter V Cambridge

Gillingham V Sunderland

Peterborough V Stevenage

Rochdale V Wrexham

Swindon V Cheltenham

