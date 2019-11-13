Bridgnorth martial arts champions strike gold

Seven martial arts students from Bridgnorth were part of the Global Taekwondo International (GTI) Team representing England at the recent ITF World Taekwondo Championships in Scotland.

Connor McGinley, Tammy Lewis, Harry Lewis, Marcin Makarewicz, Dean Lewis, Dave Rowley

With almost 700 competitors at the three day event, the GTI Team were put to the test and returned triumphant with 29 medals, including 14 World Champion titles. Of those, students from Bridgnorth won 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

GTI National Secretary and Chief Instructor at Bridgnorth’s Excalibur Martial Arts, Seamus McGinley, commented, “The tournament was really tough with an amazing display of talent from all over the world, but the whole team rose to the challenge and fought their way to the podium. The huge amount of training and dedication in preparation for this tournament was evident, with students dominating in their individual and team sparring categories and excellent technical performances in patterns.

Urged on by a fantastic team of enthusiastic supporters and coaches, the GTI led the way with exceptional performances in their respective divisions, ranking an overall 4th out of 77 associations attending the World Championships.”

Connor McGinley, 17, from Excalibur Martial Arts gave an impressive performance in Cadets Black Belt Individual Sparring at his Worlds debut, winning bronze, despite being the smallest in his division at 6’ and was awarded a second bronze in Black Belt Boys Team Sparring.

Harry Lewis, 11, showed true determination in his divisions, against tough opposition, missing out on a medal, but earning himself an award for ‘Indomitable Spirit’. Meanwhile, Dean Lewis and Dave Rowley, also from LMA, took gold – and the World title – in Mens Veteran Black Belt Team Sparring with another GTI team-mate, and Dave added another two silver medals for Black Belt Patterns and Individual Sparring. Not to be outdone, Tammy Lewis took silvers in Ladies Black Belt Individual and Team Sparring as well as a bronze in Ladies Black Belt Patterns.

Marcin Makarewicz from Bridgnorth Taekwon earned himself a World title, taking gold in Mens Blue Belt Individual Sparring and a silver in Mens Blue Belt Team Sparring with a GTI team-mate.

Having enjoyed well deserved success in Scotland, every member of the squad was soon back in training after the long journey home as preparations started for the next competition, the GTI British Open Tournament, in Cheltenham this weekend.

