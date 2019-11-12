Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Macclesfield Town

Shrewsbury Town need to beat Macclesfield on Wednesday evening to progress to the next round of the EFL Trophy.

A win on penalties, which earns two points, will also be enough for Shrewsbury to qualify to the next round.

Town have endured a mixed start to this season’s EFL Trophy with a loss against Port Vale and a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United’s U21’s.

Sam Ricketts is likely to revert to the same line-up that defeated the Magpies’ developmental outfit last month.

He will be without Omar Beckles, Aaron Pierre, and Ollie Norburn, with the trio earning a Grenada call-up. The Spice Boys face key qualification matches against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Belize.

However, Wolves loanee Ryan Giles can feature as he has been left out of the England U20 squad to face Portugal.

Max O’Leary is unlikely to be available, with Joe Murphy set to continue his run of games in goal.

Romain Vincelot (hip) is out, whilst Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain on the side-line. Daniel Udoh also has a knee problem, whilst Callum Lang (foot) remains out.

It is the first time these sides have met for seven years. Shane Cansdell-Sheriff scored the game’s only goal, the last time Shrewsbury hosted Macclesfield in December 2011.

Macclesfield are currently embroiled in a controversy with their own playing staff. First team players have been advised not to play as they are uninsured.

The playing staff also did not receive their October wages on time, prompting them to withdraw from training and fixtures.

The players withheld their services at the weekend, as a mixture of youth and loanees succumbed to a 4-0 FA Cup defeat against Kingstonian.

At the time of writing, there is no official word on whether first team players will return to action tomorrow.

However, speculation suggests that the dispute will continue, and the Silkmen will be forced to place their faith in youth again.

The visitors currently occupy 15th place in League Two.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 15. Walker, 17. Love, 7. Whalley, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 21. Thompson, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie, 35. Cummings

Subs: 11. Giles 18. McCormick, 26. Rowland, 29. Taylor, 30. Gregory, 33. Ward

Macclesfield Town: (4-4-2)

1. Evans, 11. Fregapane, 5. Seymour, 4. Mealing, 2. Osipitan, 6. Holland, 14. Kirby, 16. O’Keeffe, 3. Clarke, 10. James, 9. Gomis

Subs: 7. Price, 8. Austin, 12. Clegg, 13. Jupp, 15. Kyobe, 17. Logan, 18. Cobey

Other EFL Trophy Fixtures

Tuesday:

Scunthorpe V Sunderland

Crawley V Oxford

Walsall V Forest Green

Cheltenham V Newport

MK Dons V Wycombe

Peterborough V Cambridge

Tranmere V Salford

Port Vale V Newcastle U21

Burton V Mansfield

Bradford V Rochdale

Morecambe V Carlisle

Lincoln V Rotherham

Gillingham V Tottenham U21

Colchester V Ipswich

Wednesday:

Southend V AFC Wimbledon

Exeter V West Ham U21

Bristol Rovers V Swindon

Fleetwood V Oldham

Supporting Shropshire Live...