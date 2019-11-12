7.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Home Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Macclesfield Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town need to beat Macclesfield on Wednesday evening to progress to the next round of the EFL Trophy.

A win on penalties, which earns two points, will also be enough for Shrewsbury to qualify to the next round.

Town have endured a mixed start to this season’s EFL Trophy with a loss against Port Vale and a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United’s U21’s.

Sam Ricketts is likely to revert to the same line-up that defeated the Magpies’ developmental outfit last month.

He will be without Omar Beckles, Aaron Pierre, and Ollie Norburn, with the trio earning a Grenada call-up. The Spice Boys face key qualification matches against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Belize.

However, Wolves loanee Ryan Giles can feature as he has been left out of the England U20 squad to face Portugal.

Max O’Leary is unlikely to be available, with Joe Murphy set to continue his run of games in goal.

Romain Vincelot (hip) is out, whilst Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain on the side-line. Daniel Udoh also has a knee problem, whilst Callum Lang (foot) remains out.

It is the first time these sides have met for seven years. Shane Cansdell-Sheriff scored the game’s only goal, the last time Shrewsbury hosted Macclesfield in December 2011.

Macclesfield are currently embroiled in a controversy with their own playing staff. First team players have been advised not to play as they are uninsured.

The playing staff also did not receive their October wages on time, prompting them to withdraw from training and fixtures.

The players withheld their services at the weekend, as a mixture of youth and loanees succumbed to a 4-0 FA Cup defeat against Kingstonian.

At the time of writing, there is no official word on whether first team players will return to action tomorrow.

However, speculation suggests that the dispute will continue, and the Silkmen will be forced to place their faith in youth again.

The visitors currently occupy 15th place in League Two.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 15. Walker, 17. Love, 7. Whalley, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 21. Thompson, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie, 35. Cummings

Subs: 11. Giles 18. McCormick, 26. Rowland, 29. Taylor, 30. Gregory, 33. Ward

Macclesfield Town: (4-4-2)

1. Evans, 11. Fregapane, 5. Seymour, 4. Mealing, 2. Osipitan, 6. Holland, 14. Kirby, 16. O’Keeffe, 3. Clarke, 10. James, 9. Gomis

Subs: 7. Price, 8. Austin, 12. Clegg, 13. Jupp, 15. Kyobe, 17. Logan, 18. Cobey

Other EFL Trophy Fixtures

Tuesday:

Scunthorpe V Sunderland
Crawley V Oxford
Walsall V Forest Green
Cheltenham V Newport
MK Dons V Wycombe
Peterborough V Cambridge
Tranmere V Salford
Port Vale V Newcastle U21
Burton V Mansfield
Bradford V Rochdale
Morecambe V Carlisle
Lincoln V Rotherham
Gillingham V Tottenham U21
Colchester V Ipswich

Wednesday:

Southend V AFC Wimbledon
Exeter V West Ham U21
Bristol Rovers V Swindon
Fleetwood V Oldham

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Police would like the woman pictured to get in touch as part of their investigation

CCTV appeal over cashpoint robbery in Cleobury Mortimer

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak to as part of a continuing investigation into a cashpoint robbery in Cleobury Mortimer.
Read Article

Witness appeal after woman is assaulted in Ludlow

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted outside a shop in Ludlow.
Read Article
Knife disguised as credit card holder

Police seize knife disguised as a credit card holder

Police issue warning as a type of knife has been seized which folds up into the size of a credit card holder.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Macclesfield Town

Shrewsbury Town need to beat Macclesfield on Wednesday evening to progress to the next round of the EFL Trophy.
Read Article

Tigers leave it late to sink pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Hull Pirates on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink in an NIHL National Division game.
Read Article

FA Cup Round One Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Bradford City

Shrewsbury Town require a replay to progress in the FA Cup as they are held to a 1-1 draw against Bradford City.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A £650,000 doctor’s extension in Wolverhampton was completed last month and involved JDP working closely with Newbridge GP practice

JDP’s vital signs are good after £3m healthcare boost

A Bridgnorth architect practice is helping healthcare become accessible to more people after it was appointed to deliver over £3m of projects.
Read Article
Director, Rob Hughes, and Hatcher Solicitor’s HR and Marketing Administration Assistant, Emma Cross

Reech marks 10th anniversary with £10K marketing giveaway

Reech has celebrated reaching double digits, celebrating 10 hugely successful years in business with a 10K marketing giveaway.
Read Article
Galliers Homes have reached a £20,000 fund raising milestone for Macmillan

Galliers raise over £20,000 for county charity

Shropshire house builders Galliers Homes have announced that they have reached a £20,000 fund raising milestone for a county charity.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Promoting the Salop Santa Dash are Shrewsbury Town footballers (from left) Ryan Barnett, Dave Edwards, Lenell John-Lewis, Scott Golbourne, Luke McCormick and Laura Wilde, Salop Leisure marketing assistant

Charity to benefit as Santas and elves get on their marks for festive fun

Around 500 adults and children are expected to dress up as Santa and elves for the day to take part in this year’s Salop Santa Dash and Salop Elf Dash in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Eleanor will be signing copies of her book, Unexpected Consequences: 10 Short Stories Of Dastardly Deeds, at Shire Living Withywood, Penson Way on Saturday November 23rd at 10.30am

Eleanor prepares for book signing

A talented grandmother from Shrewsbury is celebrating after a lifelong ambition to become a published writer has become a reality.
Read Article
Ellesmere College Year 13 student Gracie Shallcross with the gift

Hollywood star shows college arts centre his support

Actor Hugh Jackman has Ellesmere College arts centre with a signed photograph and special message after hearing about its work.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
Whitchurch Christmas Lights

Whitchurch Christmas light switch on and festive fun day 2019

Saturday 30 November is the start of Whitchurch’s winter festivities, not just a Christmas light switch on, but so much more with a packed day full of fun.
Read Article

Visit The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury for Christmas Inspiration this December

Are you in need of gift inspiration in the lead up to Christmas? The Parade Shops in the heart of Shrewsbury has suggestions galore for you.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Telford Christmas Market

Telford Christmas Market returns with even more festive cheer

Telford & Wrekin Council is delighted to welcome back the ever popular Christmas Market which will once again be in Southwater during the lead up to Christmas.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity shower rain
7.8 ° C
10 °
5.6 °
87 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP