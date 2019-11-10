4.4 C
Shropshire
Sunday, November 10, 2019
FA Cup Round One Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Bradford City

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town require a replay to progress in the FA Cup as they are held to a 1-1 draw against Bradford City.

QPR loanee Aramide Oteh put Gary Bowyer’s Bradford City ahead in the 19th minute. Shrewsbury wasted little time in locating an equaliser, as Josh Laurent restored parity seven minutes later.

However, neither side managed to find the winner, and will do battle again at Valley Parade for a place in the second round.

Sam Ricketts made a solitary change from the side that beat Peterborough United 1-0. Sean Goss replace Dave Edwards.

Bradford started at a frenetic pace. Dylan Connolly whipped a cross into the danger area that just evaded the attentions of James Vaughan. However, Joe Murphy had to make a crucial intervention to prevent the ball sneaking in.

At the other end, Ollie Norburn, who has been surprisingly chosen to represent Grenada, struck a volley into the arms of ex Walsall keeper Richard O’Donnell.

Then haphazard defending from Ben Richards-Everton allowed Josh Laurent to seize control. He played in Shaun Whalley whose shot was blocked.

Shrewsbury were beginning to get a foothold in the contest. Jason Cummings will perhaps feel he should have done better, with his effort easily gathered by O’Donnell.

But Bradford City capitalised on woeful defending to take the lead. Aaron Pierre tried to head the ball back to Joe Murphy, but it was undercooked and Aramide Oteh was through on goal. He nonchalantly flicked the ball over Murphy and slammed home to score his third goal in five matches.

Town did not let their heads drop and were soon back on level terms. Shaun Whalley’s delivery was guided into the path of Josh Laurent. The midfielder hammered the ball into the roof of the net to equalise.

Laurent continued to stamp his authority on the contest. The former Wigan man struck an attempt narrowly wide of the target. Sean Goss’ effort was collected and the second attempt, whilst Daniel Devine sent a dipping strike wide for the visitors.

The home side began the second period brightly. Neat interchanging play between Cummings, Whalley, and Love, deserved a goal but Cummings couldn’t test the keeper.

The game became an even affair. Shrewsbury could only clear a corner as far as Dylan Connolly. He fired over the cross from roughly ten yards out.

Ex Wolves winger Zeli Ismail went on a mazy run but he couldn’t execute the final finish and Shrewsbury survived.

Town had a golden chance to win the game with ten minutes remaining. Aaron Pierre gave Shaun Whalley the opportunity to attack, but a last-ditch challenge thwarted the former Luton player.

That was the final meaningful opportunity with a replay required to separate the two sides. Shrewsbury welcome Macclesfield in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday, whilst Bradford face Rochdale in the same competition on Tuesday.

Attendance: 3,764 (401 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1.Murphy, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 22. Goss (71), 3. Golbourne (81), 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings (57), 28. Laurent

Subs: 4. Edwards (71), 5. Williams, 10. Okenabirhie (57), 11. Giles (81), 15. Walker, 21. Thompson, 30. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 5. Williams, 15. Walker, 21. Thompson, 30. Gregory

Bradford City: (4-4-2)

1. O’Donnell, 22. Henley, 5. Richards-Everton, 6. A. O’Connor, 23. Ward, 19. Connolly (86), 24. Devine, 21. Akpan, 11. Ismail (57), 25. Oteh, 12. Vaughan (57)

Subs: Mellor (57), 3. Longbridge, 4. P. O’Connor (86), 8. Reeves, 15. French, 18. Anderson (57), 30. Sykes-Kenworthy

Subs Not Used: Longbridge, 8. Reeves, 15. French, 30. Sykes-Kenworthy

Other FA Cup Round One Results

(at the time of writing)

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Doncaster
Accrington 0 – 2 Crewe
Blackpool 4 – 1 Morecambe
Bolton 0 – 1 Plymouth
Cambridge 1 – 1 Exeter
Carshalton 1 – 4 Boston
Cheltenham 1 – 1 Swindon
Colchester 0 – 2 Coventry
Crawley 4 – 1 Scunthorpe
Ebbsfleet 2 – 3 Notts County
Forest Green 4 – 0 Billericay
Grimsby 1 – 1 Newport
Ipswich 1 – 1 Lincoln
Maidenhead 1 – 3 Rotherham
Maidstone 1 – 0 Torquay
Mansfield 1 – 0 Chorley
MK Dons 0 – 1 Port Vale
Nantwich 0 – 1 AFC Fylde
Oxford City 1 – 5 Solihull Moors
Salford 1 – 1 Burton
Stevenage 1 – 1 Peterborough
Stourbridge 2 – 2 Eastleigh
Sunderland 1 – 1 Gillingham
Tranmere 2 – 2 Wycombe
Walsall 2 – 2 Darlington

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
FA Cup Round One Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Bradford City

