Former Shrewsbury Town striker backs FA Cup progression

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has told Shropshire Live that Shrewsbury Town can progress in the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury prepare to take on Bradford City, a side a league below them, in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Town’s victory against Peterborough on Tuesday night earned them their eighth clean sheet of the season.

The defensive performances have been further recognised, as Grenada international Omar Beckles, has been nominated for the October player of the month award.

And former Town and Wolves striker Dean Edwards, believes the defensive capabilities can help mount a cup run.

He told Shropshire Live: “Shrewsbury have a decent defence, so they are capable of cup progression.

“Lots of clubs budget for cup runs but knowing how well Shrewsbury are run, any progress in the cup will be an added bonus. I see another 1-0 win on Saturday.”

Dean enjoyed many FA Cup runs as a player, including being part of the AFC Telford side that reached the 4th round in the 1983/84 season.

But his fondest memory of the cup was in 1978 as a Shrewsbury apprentice. “Cup runs were the order of the day in the late 70’s but the best memory I had was Manchester City where we won 2-0.

“I was an apprentice at the time, and albeit if it was in today’s game I would have probably been on the bench, but in those days, it was only one sub, so I knew I had no chance.

“The word sub was relevant as it was -5, the pitch was snow bound and I was summoned to get to the ground at 5am!

“With floodlights and an army of diehard Shrews fans we cleared the pitch. It would have almost certainly not been played in today’s modern health and safety world, but we did beat a high-profile Man City side, and may I say comfortably. It was a great day in Shrewsbury’s history.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...