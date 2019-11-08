FA Cup Round One Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bradford City

Shrewsbury Town enter the FA Cup with hopes of mounting a good run as they prepare to face Bradford City.

Shrewsbury Town reached the 4th round of the competition last season, where they initially held Premier League Wolves to a 2-2 draw. However, they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the replay at Molineux.

Town will face a challenging start to this season’s competition, as despite being a league below, Bradford are in 2nd place.

Sam Ricketts can recall Ro Shaun-Williams who was suspended for the 1-0 victory against Peterborough.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell has fully recovered from a hamstring injury. In addition, Ryan Giles (knee) is also fit again.

Bristol City loanee Max O’Leary suffered a knock in the 1-0 defeat against Wycombe, and may not be risked. Cam Gregory has been recalled from his loan spell at Kidderminster, and is likely to be on the bench.

Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis continue their recovery from ACL injuries.

Shrewsbury beat Bradford 2-1 the last time these sides met in the FA Cup – 29 years ago. Town’s last home victory in any competition against the Bantams arrived in January 2017, thanks to a solitary strike from Freddie Ladapo. Town have not emerged victorious against Bradford in any of the previous four meetings.

Bradford boss Gary Bowyer has told local media that his side’s injury list is “one of the worst in my career.”

Former Birmingham City striker Clayton Donaldson is out for two months with a foot injury. Shane McCartan suffered a training ground injury and is not expected to travel.

Midfielder Matty Palmar is out. Joe Riley will miss the rest of the campaign with a serious knee injury, whilst Jackson Longridge (hamstring) is on the side-lines.

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Jamie Devitt will miss four months of action with a torn hamstring.

One piece of positive news for Bradford is that Jordan Gibson (calf) is edging closer to a return.

Bradford beat Exeter 2-0 in their last game.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1. Murphy, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn. 11. Giles, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings,

Subs: 3.Golbourne 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 21. Thompson, Gregory

Bradford City: (4-3-3)

1. O’Donnell, 22. Henley, 6. A. O’Connor, 5. Richards-Everton, 23. Wood, 21. Akpan, 26. Cooke, 7. Pritchard, 11. Ismail, 12. Vaughan, 25. Oteh

Subs: Mellor, 4. P. O’Connor, 18. Anderson, 19. Connolly, 20. Patrick, 24. Devine, 30. Sykes-Kenworthy

Other FA Cup Round One Fixtures

Friday

Dulwich Hamlet V Carlisle

Saturday

Accrington V Crewe

AFC Wimbledon V Doncaster

Blackpool V Morecambe

Bolton V Plymouth

Cambridge V Exeter

Carshalton V Boston

Cheltenham V Swindon

Colchester V Coventry

Crawley V Scunthorpe

Ebbsfleet V Notts County

Forest Green V Billericay

Grimsby V Newport

Ipswich V Lincoln

Maidenhead V Rotherham

Maidstone V Torquay

Mansfield V Chorley

MK Dons V Port Vale

Nantwich V AFC Fylde

Oxford City V Solihull Moors

Salford V Burton

Stevenage V Peterborough

Stourbridge V Eastleigh

Sunderland V Gillingham

Tranmere V Wycombe

Walsall V Darlington

Yeovil V Hartlepool

Sunday

Dover V Southend

Barnet V Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers V Bromley

Chippenham V Northampton

Gateshead V Oldham

Hays and Yeading V Altrincham

Leyton Orient V Maldon and Tiptree

Macclesfield V Kingstonian

Wrexham V Rochdale

York V Altrincham

Monday

Harrogate V Portsmouth

