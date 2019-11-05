Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.

Peterborough are a daunting outfit to face for any side in this division. Prior to kick-off Darren Ferguson’s side had scored 39 goals – the most in League One.

Posh had also scored in each of their previous eight games, but Shrewsbury managed to stifle the opposition.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell returned from a hamstring injury to score what would prove to be the decisive goal on the stroke of half time.

The visitors missed the chance to stretch their run of goals from the spot, but couldn’t convert as Town held on for all three points.

Sam Ricketts made two alterations from the team that lost against Wycombe. Joe Murphy was handed his league debut as Max O’Leary was absent due to injury, whilst the aforementioned Ebanks-Landell replaced the suspended Ro Shaun-Williams. Youngster Sam Agius was promoted to the bench, whilst Ryan Giles recovered from a knee injury to return to the matchday squad.

Shrewsbury started the match positively with a series of early corners threatening the Peterborough backline.

Town controlled possession without causing too many problems for their visitors early on. Peterborough winger Marcus Maddison shot wide from distance.

Maddison will be remembered well by Shrewsbury fans as he scored a barnstormer of a goal from inside his own half in October 2017. The former Newcastle United man looked the most likely for the visitors. His free-kick struck the wall and deflected behind.

At the other end, Dave Edwards missed a glorious chance. The former Wales international seized on a Rhys Bennett miskick, but skewed wide, when he should have at least worked the goalkeeper.

But Edwards needn’t have worried as the home side were ahead before the break. A free-kick was sent into the box and pandemonium ensued with the ball striking the post. Posh keeper Christy Pym failed to claim and Ebanks-Landell was on hand to prod home.

Peterborough started the second period on the front foot and were awarded a penalty, with Omar Beckles the offender for a push on ex Town loanee Ivan Toney. Marcus Maddison’s hesitant run up was a negative sign for the away side, and his lacklustre penalty was easily kept out by Joe Murphy.

Posh continued to create openings. Mo Eisa tried the audacious when he saw Joe Murphy off his line, but the brother of former Shrewsbury man Abo Eisa, couldn’t find the target.

Shrewsbury’s game plan was to hold on to their lead, and defensively they stood up to the task. Most of the action was happening at the other end of the park. The latest chance fell to Ivan Toney who fired over from outside the area.

A rare second half venture forward from the hosts saw Donald Love strike an effort into the side netting.

The rest of the contest passed without any worthy incident as Shrewsbury frustrated their opponents with fine defensive work.

The win sees Town rise to 11th, whilst Peterborough remain in 3rd. Shrewsbury welcome Bradford City in the 1st round of the FA Cup on Saturday, whilst Peterborough visit Stevenage.

Attendance: 4,890 (252 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1. Murphy, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley (92), 35. Cummings (59), 4. Edwards (65)

Subs: 10. Okenabirhie (59), 11. Giles, 15. Walker (92), 18. McCormick, 21. Thompson (65), 22. Goss, 34. Agius

Subs Not Used: 11. Giles, 18. McCormick, 22. Goss, 34. Agius

Peterborough United: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Pym, 15. Thompson (84), 16. Bennett, 5. Beevers, 3. Butler, 14. Reed, 8. Knight, 21. Boyd (59), 11. Maddison (59), 17. Toney, 7. Eisa

Subs: 6. Kent, 10. Dembele (59), 18. Blake-Tracy, 23. Ward (84), 24. Mason, 26. Chapman, 27. Kanu (59)

Subs Not Used: 6. Kent, 18. Blake-Tracy, 24. Mason, 26. Chapman

Other League One Results

Portsmouth 4 – 1 Southend

Rochdale 0 – 1 Ipswich

Supporting Shropshire Live...