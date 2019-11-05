3.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Home Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.

Peterborough are a daunting outfit to face for any side in this division. Prior to kick-off Darren Ferguson’s side had scored 39 goals – the most in League One.

Posh had also scored in each of their previous eight games, but Shrewsbury managed to stifle the opposition.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell returned from a hamstring injury to score what would prove to be the decisive goal on the stroke of half time.

The visitors missed the chance to stretch their run of goals from the spot, but couldn’t convert as Town held on for all three points.

Sam Ricketts made two alterations from the team that lost against Wycombe. Joe Murphy was handed his league debut as Max O’Leary was absent due to injury, whilst the aforementioned Ebanks-Landell replaced the suspended Ro Shaun-Williams. Youngster Sam Agius was promoted to the bench, whilst Ryan Giles recovered from a knee injury to return to the matchday squad.

Shrewsbury started the match positively with a series of early corners threatening the Peterborough backline.

Town controlled possession without causing too many problems for their visitors early on. Peterborough winger Marcus Maddison shot wide from distance.

Maddison will be remembered well by Shrewsbury fans as he scored a barnstormer of a goal from inside his own half in October 2017. The former Newcastle United man looked the most likely for the visitors. His free-kick struck the wall and deflected behind.

At the other end, Dave Edwards missed a glorious chance. The former Wales international seized on a Rhys Bennett miskick, but skewed wide, when he should have at least worked the goalkeeper.

But Edwards needn’t have worried as the home side were ahead before the break. A free-kick was sent into the box and pandemonium ensued with the ball striking the post. Posh keeper Christy Pym failed to claim and Ebanks-Landell was on hand to prod home.

Peterborough started the second period on the front foot and were awarded a penalty, with Omar Beckles the offender for a push on ex Town loanee Ivan Toney. Marcus Maddison’s hesitant run up was a negative sign for the away side, and his lacklustre penalty was easily kept out by Joe Murphy.

Posh continued to create openings. Mo Eisa tried the audacious when he saw Joe Murphy off his line, but the brother of former Shrewsbury man Abo Eisa, couldn’t find the target.

Shrewsbury’s game plan was to hold on to their lead, and defensively they stood up to the task. Most of the action was happening at the other end of the park. The latest chance fell to Ivan Toney who fired over from outside the area.

A rare second half venture forward from the hosts saw Donald Love strike an effort into the side netting.

The rest of the contest passed without any worthy incident as Shrewsbury frustrated their opponents with fine defensive work.

The win sees Town rise to 11th, whilst Peterborough remain in 3rd.  Shrewsbury welcome Bradford City in the 1st round of the FA Cup on Saturday, whilst Peterborough visit Stevenage.

Attendance: 4,890 (252 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1. Murphy, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley (92), 35. Cummings (59), 4. Edwards (65)

Subs: 10. Okenabirhie (59), 11. Giles, 15. Walker (92), 18. McCormick, 21. Thompson (65), 22. Goss, 34. Agius

Subs Not Used: 11. Giles, 18. McCormick, 22. Goss, 34. Agius

Peterborough United: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Pym, 15. Thompson (84), 16. Bennett, 5. Beevers, 3. Butler, 14. Reed, 8. Knight, 21. Boyd (59), 11. Maddison (59), 17. Toney, 7. Eisa

Subs: 6. Kent, 10. Dembele (59), 18. Blake-Tracy, 23. Ward (84), 24. Mason, 26. Chapman, 27. Kanu (59)

Subs Not Used: 6. Kent, 18. Blake-Tracy, 24. Mason, 26. Chapman

Other League One Results

Portsmouth 4 – 1 Southend
Rochdale 0 – 1 Ipswich

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Fire crews at the scene of the incident on the A5. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cattle trapped in trailer after vehicle overturns on A5 at Felton Butler

A lorry carrying 36 cattle overturned at A5 Felton Butler Roundabout near Nesscliffe this morning.
Read Article
JATCC 433 - SLt Green, Flt Lt Bexon, Gp Capt Dargan, FS Brandford Fg Off Blenkinship. Rear Fg Off Boulton, Fg Off Myers

RAF Shawbury celebrates first joint graduation at the Defence College of Air and Space Operations

On Friday, a total of 33 Royal Air Force & Royal Navy personnel graduated from the Defence College of Air and Space Operations at RAF Shawbury.
Read Article

Healthwatch visit Dementia Care Homes across Shropshire

Healthwatch Shropshire have carried out a series of visits to care homes who provide dementia care across the county to learn more about the care they provide.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire's Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women's ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

Marches building grant scheme will create more than 260 jobs by 2025

A special programme to help small and medium sized businesses across the Marches to grow is on target to create more than 260 jobs, an independent report says.
Read Article

Unique online business launches in Shrewsbury and Telford

Today we live in a world where you can order almost anything straight to your door… but a Shrewsbury businessman has launched his 90-minute delivery service of brand new trainers.
Read Article
Aoife Brennan and Mel Arnold

Daring travel agent duo take to the skies for Hope House

A daring travel agent duo from Oswestry have gone sky high to raise more than £2,000 for a hospice charity which supports terminally-ill children and their families.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.
Read Article
Pictured are some of the volunteers at the Hope House Awards Presentation

Hope House Children’s Hospice thanks long serving volunteers

Volunteers from across Shropshire are among the 114 incredible people who have just been presented with Long Service Awards by Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Read Article
Mark, Sally and Pippa White from Dorrington enjoy the Harry Potter themed event. Photo: Abi Boyle

Harry Potter magic descends on Shropshire

More than 100 people of all ages gathered together at a Shropshire hotel for a day of magic and wizardry at the weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
Read Article
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Read Article
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
3.7 ° C
6.1 °
1.7 °
93 %
2.1kmh
40 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
3 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP