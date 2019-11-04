Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.

Peterborough are synonymous as a side which score and concede a lot of goals – demonstrated further by their 4-3 defeat against Blackpool.

Town will head into the contest as outsiders but are beginning to improve their form on the pitch.

Shrewsbury fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wycombe last time out, but did create a catalogue of chances at the weekend.

Sam Ricketts will be without defender Ro Shaun-Williams who is suspended following his dismissal against the Chairboys.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) could return to the matchday squad. Romain Vincelot (hip), Daniel Udoh, Ryan Sears, Ryan Giles, and Lenell John-Lewis (all knee) remain absent.

Goals courtesy of Omar Beckles, Stefan Payne, and Lenell John-Lewis earned Town their last victory at home to Peterborough in April 2018.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson could be without Kyle Barker who has a muscle problem. Otherwise he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Key duo Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison are one yellow card away from incurring a suspension. Peterborough occupy 3rd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings, 10. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett, 21. Thompson, 22. Goss

Peterborough United: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Pym, 24. Mason, 6. Kent, 5. Beevers, 3. Butler, 14. Reed, 8. Knight, 21. Boyd, 11. Maddison, 7. Eisa, 17. Toney

Subs: 10. Dembele, 15. Thompson, 16. Bennett, 20. Tasdemir, 23. Ward, 26. Chapman, 27. Kanu

Other League One Fixtures

Portsmouth V Southend

Rochdale V Ipswich

