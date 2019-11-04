Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire’s Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women’s ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.

Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

The team will face national squads from Spain, Poland and Iceland in the competition taking place in Dumfries over the weekend.

The sixteen-year-old Thomas Telford School sixth former was part of the u18 World Championship Bronze medal winning team in January and has previously represented the national team in Poland and Spain.

This month’s tournament will help GB’s coaches to name their squad to travel to Poland for next year’s World Championships.

Garbett – who plays club ice hockey for Telford Tigers u18s and Solihull Vixens Elite Women – has also been named as one of the youngest members of the GB Women’s senior squad, attending regular training camps in Sheffield.

