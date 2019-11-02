8.1 C
Match Report: Wycombe Wanderers 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town continue to await their first away league victory against Wycombe as they slip to a narrow defeat.

Newcastle United loanee Rolando Aarons netted what would prove to be the winning goal in the 57th minute.

To make matters worse, Ro Shaun-Williams received two yellow cards in quick succession as the game drew to a close.

Sam Ricketts named an unchanged line-up for his 50th game as Shrewsbury boss. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) made a welcome return to the bench.

The visitors enjoyed a dominate start to proceedings. Donald Love is looking for his first goal for the club and he was inches away from opening his account. The former Manchester United full-back drilled an effort agonisingly past the post.

Town continued to lay siege to the Chairboys goal. Jason Cummings’ shot was heroically blocked.

Then Scott Golbourne fed Cummings who spun his market but skewed his attempt narrowly wide.

Wycombe were unable to mount offense as Shrewsbury continued to force the issue – Josh Laurent whipped one wide of the target.

Jason Cummings had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 23rd minute. Shaun Whalley turned possession over to ex Nottingham Forest man, his strike was kept out by Ryan Allsop who managed to divert behind.

Wycombe’s first chance of note was presented to Scott Kashket who notched the game’s only goal against Rotherham last time out. The ball rebounded fortuitously for the former Leyton Orient striker, but his effort was weak and easily gathered by Max O’Leary.

Opportunities were at a premium for Gareth Ainsworth’s side thanks to a sturdy defence marshalled by Omar Beckles. The Grenada international ensured that no Wycombe player could latch onto Joe Jacobson’s expertly delivered free-kick.

Wycombe began the second half brightly. Former Town loanee Jack Grimmer left Omar Beckles trailing in his wake. Shrewsbury could only clear his cross as far as Dominic Gape who drilled wide.

But the visitors continued to carve out the better chances and Scott Golbourne really should have made it 1-0. The former Wolves man managed to evade his opponents at the back post, but powered Shaun Whalley’s cross over the bar.

Wycombe took an undeserved lead in the 57th minute. Rolando Aarons skipped into the 18-yard box and sent a low effort beyond the reaches of Max O’Leary.

Town reacted well to going behind. Josh Laurent found Jason Cummings out wide and he zipped a first time strike wide of Ryan Allsop’s post.

Wycombe had half-hearted calls for a spot kick flatly turned down. Akinfenwa’s goal bound header was blocked, with the home players claiming it struck an arm.

Shrewsbury continued to retain possession well and produce eye-catching football. This time a series of excellent passes found Ollie Norburn 25 yards from goal, but he dragged wide.

Wycombe could have doubled their lead with nine minutes remaining. Curtis Thompson blasted a long-range effort wide.

Ollie Norburn had a golden opportunity to steal a point with four minutes remaining. The former Tranmere midfielder didn’t realise how much space he was in as he lost his composure to head wide.

Ro Shaun-Williams received two yellow cards in quick succession in the 94th minute – possibly due to dissent.

Shrewsbury deserved something from the contest, but ultimately their poor finishing cost them dearly. Shrewsbury remain in 12th, whilst Wycombe rise to the top of the league. Town welcome Peterborough on Tuesday night, whilst Wycombe face Fulham U21 in the EFL Trophy.

Attendance: 4,826 (420 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Wycombe Wanderers: (4-3-3)

1. Allsop, 19. Grimmer, 5. Stewart, 21. Charles, 3. Jacobson, 18. Thompson, 4. Gape, 10. Bloomfield, 11. Kashket, 20. Akinfenwa, 26. Aarons

Subs: 7. Wheeler (80), 8. Pattison (80), 13. Yates, 16. Phillips, 22. Freeman (89), 27. Parker, 28. Ofoborh

Subs Not Used: 13. Yates, 16. Phillips, 27. Parker, 28. Ofoborh

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love (86), 28. Laurent (68), 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings, 4. Edwards (75)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 10. Okenabirhie (75), 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 21. Thompson (86), 22. Goss (68), 24. Ebanks-Landell

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 24. Ebanks-Landell

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Lincoln
Blackpool 4 – 3 Peterborough
Bolton 2 – 1 Fleetwood
Coventry 0 – 0 Accrington
Doncaster 2 – 2 Burton
Gillingham 0 – 3 Rotherham
MK Dons 1 – 3 Tranmere
Portsmouth 1 – 1 Oxford
Rochdale 1 – 2 Bristol Rovers
Sunderland 1 – 0 Southend

- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

