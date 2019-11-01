Match Preview: Wycombe Wanderers V Shrewsbury Town

A rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town will head to high-flying Wycombe full of confidence following their win against Sunderland last time out.

Jason Cummings’ only goal of the game against the Black Cats, produced a vital win and buoyed the fans in attendance.

Furthermore, Town finally managed a win against Sunderland at the 12th time of asking – leaving just Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham Hotspur; as side’s Shrewsbury are yet to defeat.

But despite last week’s positivity, Town have another up-hill battle when they face Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers who are mounting an unexpected promotion push.

Sam Ricketts will be without duo Daniel Udoh and Ryan Giles (both knee). They could be out of action for up to a month.

However, defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) has returned to training, but tomorrow’s clash is expected to have come too soon for him.

Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out. Talented youngster Ryan Sears has stepped up his rehabilitation from an ACL injury, whilst Lenell John-Lewis is making good progress from a similar injury.

Otherwise Sam Ricketts has no other selection issues, and could name the same side that beat Sunderland last time out.

Shrewsbury have never beaten Wycombe away from home in the league. They have only won 4 of the 27 meetings between the sides.

Wycombe will give a fitness test to midfielder Dominic Gape. The former Southampton man sustained a knock during the 1-0 win against Rotherham.

Paul Smyth (ankle) is a doubt, whilst Alex Samuel and Fred Onyedinma will be assessed. Wycombe occupy 2nd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Wycombe Wanderers: (4-4-2)

1. Allsop, 19. Grimmer, 5. Stewart, 21. Charles, 3. Jacobson, 26. Aarons, 8. Pattison, 18. Thompson, 10. Bloomfield, 7. Wheeler, 11. Kashket

Subs: 4. Gape, 13. Yates, 16. Phillips, 20. Akinfenwa, 22. Freeman, 27. Parker, 28. Ofoborh

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings, 4. Edwards

Subs: 1. Murphy, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett, 21. Thompson, 22. Goss

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Lincoln

Blackpool V Peterborough

Bolton V Fleetwood

Coventry V Accrington

Doncaster V Burton

Gillingham V Rotherham

MK Dons V Tranmere

Portsmouth V Oxford

Rochdale V Bristol Rovers

Sunderland V Southend

