Shropshire’s over-50s men’s tennis team promoted to division one as champions

Shropshire’s over-50s men’s team have impressively been promoted to division one of the LTA Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.

Shropshire men’s over-50s team can look forward to playing at a higher level next season, from left: Peter Gillespie, Simon Jones, captain Simon Bird, Robin Morris and David Kay

Captain Simon Bird praised his side’s efforts as they topped Division 2A with a record of three wins from their four matches.

“My thanks go to all the squad who have travelled and performed so well over the summer months,” he said. “Their commitment has been fantastic and made my job as captain very easy. “

Shropshire opened the season with a 3-2 home win over Kent.

It was then off to Grantham where Shropshire, having led 2-1, eventually lost 3-2 to Lincolnshire on a very hot day.

The warm weather followed Shropshire to Taunton where they delivered an excellent 4-1 victory over Somerset.

Shropshire knew another win in their final match of the season, at home to Sussex, would see them crowned champions, and another fine display guided them to a 5-0 success as they sealed promotion in style.

Peter Gillespie won all six of his matches for Shropshire during the season, with captain Simon Bird victorious in six of his eight matches.

Robin Morris and Simon Jones both contributed four wins apiece, with David Kay also playing his part with one victory as Shropshire enjoyed a successful season as champions.

