Former Shropshire skipper John Foster named captain of England Over 60s side heading to Australia

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster has been chosen to captain England Over 60s on a tour of Australia for a second time.

John Foster

Batsman Foster, who has captained Shropshire Over 60s for the past four years, said it was a big honour to be asked to take the side Down Under for a second time.

He was captain of the tour three years ago – when England came home with the ‘Grey Ashes’.

He said: “It is an incredible honour.

“I know all the players are looking forward to a fantastic trip to see some new sights and get to grips with some very competitive cricket.”

He will lead a squad of 18 players on the trip which features 14 matches including three One Day Internationals against Australia and a friendly against New Zealand.

The tour starts in Adelaide on November 6 and finishes in Brisbane on December 8, and there will be another Shropshire face on the tour with Maggie Boyden undertaking the scoring duties for the side.

Foster added: “Our objective, of course, is to have a great time and enjoy ourselves – I am sure we will.

“This will be even more so if we manage to play some exciting cricket against good players, win our matches, and bring back the Ashes!

“If any of the matches are as close as some of the recent ones we have been involved in, then we are in for a treat.

“It will be a tall order, but one which we are looking forward to. It will also be the opportunity to meet up with some old friends and make some new ones into the bargain.”

He is now preparing to fly out to Australia after recovering from an injury which hampered him during the summer and a series of indoor net sessions to prepare for the Aussie challenge.

Supporting Shropshire Live...