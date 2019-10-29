9.6 C
New girls football development centre to begin in Oswestry

By Shropshire Live

Dragon Academy & Development Centre is looking to expand to girls coaching in Oswestry.

If you are a girl or know a girl who loves playing football? Interested in some additional training or just looking to play the game? Dragon ADC wants to hear from you.

Following on from the success of their development centre they’re looking to start a Girls Football Development Centre before the end of the year.  Aimed at offering training and development to the next generation of female footballers. If you are aged between 10-16 then they are interested in hearing from you.

On the announcement, Nick Popyk head of centre at DragonADC said: “We’re motivated to help the next generation of footballers and why should that stop at boys.  We know there are some very talented young ladies out there, who with the aid of some focussed coaching could really improve.”

They currently train from 6-9pm (age group dependent) on a Monday evening at Oswestry School, with the girls coaching scheduled to begin on 4 November from 7.30pm – 9pm.

Nick went on to say “Alongside the girls who already play we’re keen to get newcomers or girls who just want to try football out to come along and give it a go.  Our ethos here at Dragon ADC is that we want to coach football to be played the correct way, but also to see the kids enjoy their football and build on the incredible community atmosphere we have amongst not just the players, but the parents and coaches as well.”

To learn more about Dragon ADC visit their Facebook page @dragonADC0 or email: dragonadc@gmail.com to be kept up to speed with all centre news.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
News

The collision happened on Pulley Lane between Meole Brace and Bayston Hill. Photo: West Mercia Police / @ShrewsburyCops

Moped rider airlifted to hospital following collision involving tractor

A moped rider has been seriously injured following a collision involving a tractor in Shrewsbury this morning.
Warning issued as children make hoax calls 999 calls from Telford phone box

Police have issued a warning to children who have been making hoax 999 calls from a phone box in Telford.
Missing Emma Davies aged 30 from Telford

Search for missing Telford woman and her children extended nationwide

Police searching for a woman missing from Telford along with her three children are extending their search nationwide.
Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder favourite for Morecambe job

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond is the favourite to land the vacant managerial post at League Two Morecambe.
Liam Holohan (3rd), overall winner Rob Moore (1st) and James Boyman (2nd)

Shropshire team end cycling season on a high

A Shropshire cycling team has ended its season in style by achieving excellent results at two major racing events in the UK and Spain.
Business

Gerald Rogers - construction director, Howard Thorne - chairman, Richard Shackleton - managing director, Richard Bowler - technical director

New MD at Shropshire Homes

For the first time in almost 40 years, independent housebuilder, Shropshire Homes, has a new managing director.
Stephanie Garrington, Bridal Reloved; Lizzy McNally, Cooper Green Pook; and Charlotte Nutting, FBC Manby Bowdler

New wedding retailer opens in Shrewsbury

A retailer specialising in second-hand and sample designer wedding dresses is capitalising on the trend for more ethical fashion by launching a new store in Shrewsbury.
Liam Corbett, Jacob Bunn, Emma Yarwood, Adam Oliver and Alex Burgoyne, the five new apprentices at Pave Aways

Pave Aways builds for the future with new apprentices

A Shropshire building contractor is laying the foundations for the future with the appointment of five new apprentices to its workforce.
Features

Local residents testing the Little Lovelyland Library before it's launch on the 28th October. Elvie Butcher, Rachel and Olive Weston

Shrewsbury community creates its own children’s library

A group of residents from Castlefields, Shrewsbury are being supported in creating their own children's library for locals to enjoy.
Luke with his mum Justina, dad Paul and sister Niamh

Brave Luke’s appeal to help terminally ill children

A young man from Telford who was born with a life-threatening condition is sharing his story to help the local children’s hospice that has been supporting him and his family.
Severn Valley Railway which has announced it is running an extra-special Santa service from Bridgnorth, dedicated entirely to charity

SVR seeks Shropshire family charities to apply for free Santa seats

To celebrate the return of its Santa services to Bridgnorth after 40 years, the Severn Valley Railway is running an extra-special Santa service dedicated entirely to local family charities.
Entertainment

The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Review: Mad Cow Productions – Murder on the Nile

Gin fizz, the crackle of a gun, a grisly murder and a number of possible culprits – all the ingredients of a classic Agatha Christie whodunit!
Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Taste

Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Latest Articles

