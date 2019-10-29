New girls football development centre to begin in Oswestry

Dragon Academy & Development Centre is looking to expand to girls coaching in Oswestry.

If you are a girl or know a girl who loves playing football? Interested in some additional training or just looking to play the game? Dragon ADC wants to hear from you.

Following on from the success of their development centre they’re looking to start a Girls Football Development Centre before the end of the year. Aimed at offering training and development to the next generation of female footballers. If you are aged between 10-16 then they are interested in hearing from you.

On the announcement, Nick Popyk head of centre at DragonADC said: “We’re motivated to help the next generation of footballers and why should that stop at boys. We know there are some very talented young ladies out there, who with the aid of some focussed coaching could really improve.”

They currently train from 6-9pm (age group dependent) on a Monday evening at Oswestry School, with the girls coaching scheduled to begin on 4 November from 7.30pm – 9pm.

Nick went on to say “Alongside the girls who already play we’re keen to get newcomers or girls who just want to try football out to come along and give it a go. Our ethos here at Dragon ADC is that we want to coach football to be played the correct way, but also to see the kids enjoy their football and build on the incredible community atmosphere we have amongst not just the players, but the parents and coaches as well.”

To learn more about Dragon ADC visit their Facebook page @dragonADC0 or email: dragonadc@gmail.com to be kept up to speed with all centre news.

