Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder favourite for Morecambe job

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond is the favourite to land the vacant managerial post at League Two Morecambe.

The 43-year-old is currently the bookies favourite to replace Jim Bentley, who resigned to take over at non-league outfit AFC Fylde.

Drummond is synonymous with the Shrimpers and made over 500 appearances during two lengthy spells at the club.

He spent two seasons at Town – scoring seven times in 67 league games. The Preston born man netted the opening goal in the 2007 play-off final, but Shrewsbury eventually slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Bristol Rovers.

The former Chester midfielder is currently the Head of Academy at Morecambe, but is yet to manage a senior side.

Last September, we spoke exclusively to Drummond on his current role and various other aspects of his career.

Barry Roche, Kevin Ellison, and former West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan are amongst other names linked with the job.

