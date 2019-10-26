3.6 C
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Sunderland

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town secure a priceless victory against pre-season promotion favourites Sunderland.

It was a case of 12th time lucky for Shrewsbury Town, as Jason Cummings’ solitary strike helped the club record their first ever victory against the Black Cats.

Town fans would have entered this contest with a feeling of trepidation, following Tuesday’s lacklustre draw against Gillingham.

This coupled with Sunderland’s 5-0 dismantling of Tranmere last time out, made Phil Parkinson’s side pre-match favourites.

But Jason Cummings’ 22nd minute goal – his fourth of the campaign, was enough to give the home side all three points.

Sam Ricketts made three alterations from the side that drew 1-1 against Gillingham. Scott Golbourne, Shaun Whalley, and Dave Edwards were drafted in. Ryan Giles and Daniel Udoh missed out through injury, whilst Sean Goss was surprisingly dropped to the bench.

The visitors came out of the traps the quickest. Former Everton winger Aiden McGeady was picked out by a fine Hume delivery, but the Irishman blazed well over the crossbar.

At the other end Shrewsbury were awarded a free-kick as Ro Shaun-Williams was upended. Whalley lofted the set-piece toward the head of Aaron Pierre who cushioned the ball down for Jason Cummings. The ex Rangers man was about to pull the trigger, but Sunderland managed to scramble behind for a corner.

Phil Parkinson’s outfit were comfortable in possession without really threatening. Max Power did use power, but unfortunately for the ex Wigan midfielder his effort headed for the corner flag. Then Chris Maguire blasted an attempt over the crossbar, much to the delight of Town fans.

Shrewsbury took the lead with 22 minutes on the clock. Josh Laurent produced a bulldozing run and managed to cut the ball back for Jason Cummings. The Scot whipped his shot beyond the reaches of Lee Burge.

Sunderland responded well to going behind. Denver Hume skipped down the left flank, but his deflected cross was claimed by Max O’Leary. They were mightily unlucky not to level in the 38th minute. Former Walsall striker Will Grigg beat the offside trap superbly, and set up Chris Maguire. His shot cracked the post as Max O’Leary held his breath.

The visitors made the unusual decision to substitute their goalkeeper at half time, with Jon McLaughlin replacing Lee Burge who did not appear to be injured.

McLaughlin was largely a spectator early on with the action occurring at the other end of the park. Maguire aimed his cross toward Duncan Watmore, but Josh Laurent managed to produce a vital interception.

Denver Hume was also equally alert with the defender denying Jason Cummings a sure second goal.

Shrewsbury were looking to play on the break but that appeared to invite pressure. Shrewsbury’s defenders were all at sea as the busy Maguire sent a strike goalward that was kept out by Max O’Leary.

Town were being penned in by Sunderland who were carving out opportunities that were not taken. Duncan Watmore turned possession over to George Dobson on the edge of the box, but his shot was blocked. Will Grigg was unable to connect to a cross with the slightest of contact required to make it 1-1.

Shrewsbury’s primary concern was defending their lead. But they may have added a second had Fejiri Okenabirhie been able to beat George Dobson to the punch.

Sunderland continued to pour men forward. Luke O’Nein, who netted in last season’s corresponding fixture, nicked the ball away from Shaun Whalley. His attempt seemed destined for the bottom corner, but Max O’Leary produced an excellent save to turn behind.

The resulting set piece was aimed in the direction of Max Power. His barnstormer of an effort was spectacularly clawed away by O’Leary.

Sunderland continued to pile on the pressure, but Shrewsbury defied pre-match expectations to cling on for the win.

Town move up to 12th, whilst Sunderland remain 8th.  Shrewsbury visit Wycombe next Saturday, whilst Sunderland are in Carabao Cup action against Oxford on Tuesday night.

Attendance: 8,117 (1,610 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley (82), 35. Cummings (58), 4. Edwards (69)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 10. Okenabirhie (58), 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett, 21. Thompson (69), 22. Goss (82)

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett

Sunderland: (4-2-3-1)

16. Burge (45), 13. O’Nein, 4. Willis, 3. Lynch, 33. Hume, 18. Dobson, 6. Power, 14. Watmore (60), 7. Maguire, 19. McGeady, 22. Grigg (82)

Subs: 1. J. McLaughlin (45), 2. C. McLaughlin, 8. McGeouch, 10. McNulty (60), 12. Flanagan, 23. Leadbitter, 31. Mbunga-Kimpioka (82)

Subs Not Used: 2. C. McLaughlin, 8. McGeouch, 12. Flanagan, 23. Leadbitter

Other League One Results

Accrington 0 – 1 Gillingham
Bristol Rovers 2 – 2 Portsmouth
Burton 0 – 0 Blackpool
Fleetwood 1 – 0 MK Dons
Lincoln P – P Bolton (waterlogged pitch)
Oxford 3 – 0 Rochdale
Peterborough 2 – 2 Coventry
Rotherham 0 – 1 Wycombe
Southend 1 – 3 Ipswich
Tranmere P – P Doncaster (waterlogged pitch)

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
