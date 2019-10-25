Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

The odds are stacked against Shrewsbury Town as they welcome a Sunderland side expected to challenge for promotion.

Shrewsbury Town’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham on Tuesday night, their sixth of the campaign, magnified concerns amongst supporters.

Town have scored just twice in their last five league games, and have only netted 11 all season – the second worst record in the league.

But Sam Ricketts insists that the goals will flow, as the ex Wales defender prepares to face Phil Parkinson, the newly appointed Sunderland boss who signed Ricketts for Hull City in 2006.

Shrewsbury continue to be without the services of Wigan loanee Callum Lang (foot). However, Ethan Ebanks-Landell may return to the squad following his hamstring injury.

Sam Ricketts has revealed that striker Lenell John-Lewis could return before Christmas. The ex Bury striker suffered an ACL injury in January, and was expected to be out until 2020. Ryan Sears remains out.

Daniel Udoh was substituted in the 31rd minute against Gillingham owing to a knee problem, but could be fit enough for the bench.

It was revealed in the week that midfielder Romain Vincelot has had pioneering hip surgery similar to the procedure that tennis star Andy Murray received. The 33-year-old has featured just five times since joining the club in January.

Town have never recorded a victory against Sunderland – drawing three and losing eight. The corresponding fixture almost exactly a year ago, saw the Black Cats win 2-0.

Sunderland will be without striker Charlie Wyke. The former Carlisle man has ankle ligament damage.

Defender Laurens De Bock has missed recent matches with a thigh strain. Lyndon Gooch (ankle) could only be fit enough for the bench. Elliot Embleton (hamstring) is expected to be out for two months.

Sunderland who occupy 8th place in League One, beat Tranmere 5-0 last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 5. Ebanks-Landell, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 21. Thompson, 23. Udoh

Sunderland: (4-2-3-1)

16. Burge, 13. O’Nien, 4. Willis, 3. Lynch, 33. Hume, 18. Dobson, 6. Power, 14. Watmore, 7. Maguire, 10. McNulty, 22. Grigg

Subs: 1. J. McLaughlin, 2. C. McLaughlin 8. McGeouch, 11. Gooch, 12. Flanagan, 23. Leadbitter, 31. Mbunga-Kimpioka

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Gillingham

Bristol Rovers V Portsmouth

Burton V Blackpool

Fleetwood V MK Dons

Lincoln V Bolton

Oxford V Rochdale

Peterborough V Coventry

Rotherham V Wycombe

Southend V Ipswich

Tranmere V Doncaster

Supporting Shropshire Live...