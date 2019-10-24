Shrewsbury Town striker could make comeback before Christmas

The recovery of Shrewsbury Town striker Lenell John-Lewis is reportedly ahead of schedule which may see him return to action before the hectic Christmas schedule.

The 30-year-old suffered a serious ACL injury in an FA Cup tie against Stoke City in January, and it was feared he would be out until 2020.

However, boss Sam Ricketts has confirmed John-Lewis could return before Christmas. The former Lincoln City striker has scored five times in 60 games since his arrival in May 2017.

Shrewsbury currently has three fit first team strikers on their books, following Callum Lang’s foot injury and Steve Morison’s retirement.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town remain interested in West Ham United winger Nathan Holland.

The 21-year-old is attracting a host of admirers in League One, and Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly keen on the prospect tasting senior football.

Supporting Shropshire Live...