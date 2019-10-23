6.5 C
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are becoming draw specialists as their sixth stalemate of the season arrives thanks to a second half equaliser.

Grenada international Omar Beckles cancelled out Stuart O’Keefe’s 43rd minute opener to alleviate the frustration inside the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Sam Ricketts spoke pre-match about his belief that the goals would soon arrive for his side, after Shrewsbury found the net just once in their previous four games.

However, there was no sign of that happening in a tetchy first half, with the home side struggling to stamp their authority on the contest.

The opening stages belonged to Steve Evans’ side. Former Charlton midfielder Regan Charles-Cook ghosted behind Town’s wayward defence, but his cross was intercepted by Max O’Leary.

Town were shaky at the back early on. Jack Tucker picked out a free Connor Ogilvie, but thankfully for Shrewsbury his header missed the target.

The homes sides retention of the ball was decent enough, but Jack Bonham in the Gills goal was rarely worked. Sean Goss’ ambitious free-kick sailed high and wide.

And when the former Watford keeper was called upon it wasn’t enough for him to break into a sweat. Daniel Udoh, the only change from Friday’s draw with Lincoln, saw his shot easily gathered.

Jason Cummings’ effort was stopped by Bonham, but a goal would have only masked a poor first half from Town. Instead, the visitors continued to grow in confidence. Mark Marshall’s deflected cross could have so easily found the back of the net, but it just about drifted wide.

Shrewsbury didn’t heed their warnings as they found themselves behind moments later. Tommy O’Connor was swiped out by Ryan Giles inside the area, and the ref pointed to the spot. Stuart O’Keefe sent Max O’Leary the wrong way to put his team ahead.

Gillingham could have doubled their advantage before the break. Tommy O’Connor’s free- kick was powered over by Brandon Hanlan.

Shrewsbury threatened first in the second half. Fejiri Okenabirhie was unable to trouble Jack Bonham after connecting to Ryan Giles’ accurate delivery.

At the other end, Alex Jakubiak’s marauding run gave Mark Marshall the opportunity to shoot. He obliged and Max O’Leary produced a good save to keep the scores level.

Town fans’ cries for the introduction of Shaun Whalley were satisfied when the ex Luton winger came on. His appearance appeared to help Town up the tempo, and they found themselves level in the 64th minute. Sean Goss recycled the ball back into the penalty area, and Omar Beckles took the required action to divert home and increase the volume levels.

Gillingham were not prepared to throw away the contest and responded immediately. Alfie Jones’ deflected cross forced Max O’Leary to tip over. Then the Bristol City loanee managed to keep out Hanlan’s low drive.

The contest began to even itself out. Shaun Whalley ballooned an effort wide as he latched onto Donald Love’s cushioned header.

The pendulum swung in Gillingham’s favour once more. Substitute Mikael Ndjoli tried the spectacular, and O’Leary had to be alert to turn the ball behind. Brandon Hanlan tried his luck once more, but his effort was always rising. 

Shrewsbury could have stolen all three points in stoppage time. Dave Edwards is adept at scoring header’s from inside the box, but he couldn’t manage it on this occasion as his close-range attempt somehow didn’t bother Bonham. Fejiri Okenabirhie also found his radar askew as he was unable to turn Donald Love’s cross home.

Sam Ricketts will undoubtedly want to see more from his side, but will at least be comforted by the second half display. Shrewsbury welcome Sunderland on Saturday, whilst Gillingham visit Accrington.

Attendance: 5,076 (186 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent (59), 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 23. Udoh (31), 35. Cummings (73)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (73), 7. Whalley (59), 10. Okenabirhie (31), 15. Walker, 21. Thompson

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 15. Walker, 21. Thompson

Gillingham: (4-2-3-1)

1. Bonham, 27. Tucker, 5. Ehmer, 6. Ogilvie, 24. O’Connor, 14. Jones, 4. O’Keefe, 19. Marshall (93), 11. Charles-Cook (80), 23. Jakubiak (82), 7. Hanlan

Subs: Hodson (93), 9. Mandron, 10. Ndjoli (82), 16. Cisse, 17. Pringle, 21. Walsh, 22. Lee (80)

Subs Not Used: 9. Mandron 16. Cisse, 17. Pringle, 21. Walsh

Other League One Results

Blackpool 1 – 1 Wycombe
Bristol Rovers 0 – 2 Bolton
Burton 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth 1 – 0 Lincoln
Rochdale 2 – 0 MK Dons
Southend 1 – 7 Doncaster
Sunderland 5 – 0 Tranmere

