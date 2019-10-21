Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Gillingham

The onus is on Shrewsbury Town to deliver three points tomorrow evening as they face an indifferent Gillingham outfit.

Sam Ricketts has managed to solidify the defence, with six clean sheets so far this campaign. However, concerns still remain over the lack of goals following the 0-0 draw against Lincoln on Friday night.

The goals have dried up once more, with Town finding the back of the net just once in the last four league games.

Callum Lang had made a bright start to life in a Shrewsbury shirt with two goals in five, whilst Jason Cummings netted in his first two games, but is yet to score in four.

Lang will now miss three months of action with a foot injury, and with Steve Morison’s retirement, Shrewsbury are left with three first team strikers.

Sam Ricketts will continue to be without the services of Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring.) Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis remain out.

Romain Vincelot continues to struggle with fitness problems, whilst Chelsea loanee Luke McCormick was once again left out of the squad on Friday.

Town’s last home win against Gillingham arrived in October 2013. Joe Jacobson and Liam McAlinden were on target in a 2-0 win.

The visitors have a full squad to choose from with the exception of Matt Willock who has a knee problem.

Steve Evans could hand a start to former Shrewsbury loanee Mikael Mandron who scored in the 2-1 defeat against Peterborough at the weekend.

Gillingham occupy 16th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 21. Thompson, 23. Udoh

Gillingham: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Bonham, 27. Tucker, 5. Ehmer, 6. Ogilvie, 24. O’Connor, 14. Jones, 4. O’Keefe, 18. Byrne, 22. Lee, 7. Hanlan, 9. Mandron

Subs: 2. Hodgson, 10. Ndjoli, 11. Charles-Cook, 17. Pringle, 19. Marshall, 21. Walsh, 23. Jakubiak

