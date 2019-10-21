Florida scramble heralds start of Winter Mixed Competitions

The winter season is when Bridgnorth Golf Club steps up its social activities, with a series of monthly Winter Mixed Social competitions.

Captain – Colin Turner, Winners – Jackie Foster, Ernie Jarman, Hazel Hemsley & Johnny Whalin, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster and Head Organiser – Linda Turner

A nice mainly sunny day saw 48 players turn out to enjoy the first winter mixed, which was a 4 ball Florida Scramble, which is like a Texas Scramble, with all players driving, but after that the person whose ball is chosen has to drop out for one shot and so on, which makes for a slightly faster game, but still gives most teams the opportunity to come in with a good near par score, in fact par for the course is 71 and 10 of the 12 teams returned under par scores.

Considering all the rain over the last few weeks, the course played very well although a little long, but the greens were up to their usual high standard, resulting in good scores and 7 x Twos with Andy Morgan, Alison Grove, Diana Kirk & Sohelia Stadnik having 2 x Twos.

For many years the winter mixed friendy competitions have been organised by Irene and Roger Elston, but they were holidaying in Florida, so it was decided to play a Florida Scramble, which was ably organised by Linda Turner, helped by Jane Jasper and Gina Barker.

The competition was followed by a half a roast chicken, with seasonal vegetables, then sticky toffee pudding and prize giving.

Results

1st with 60 were. Johnny Whalin, Hazel Hemsley, Ernie Jarman & Jackie Foster.

2nd with 61.5 were Andy Morgan, Alison Grove, Diana Kirk, Sohelia Stadnik.

3rd with 66.4 were Paul Foster, Alison Morgan, Gina Barker & Bego Gomez.

4th with 67 were Barry Holmyard, Carrie Lees, P. Morris, W. Morris.

5th with 67.4 were Mike Golding, Jane Jasper, Trevor Allsopp & Norma Stiles.

