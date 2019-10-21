Black belt success for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do student

David Rowley, a student at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, has been promoted to Second Degree Black Belt.

David Rowley with instructor Gary Plant

Rowley attended the demanding test, hosted at Abbey Studios in Derby, the home of martial arts legend Master Tony Sewell, last weekend.

Master Sewell, an 8th Degree Black Belt, was on the grading panel alongside Master Paresh Bhadeshia (7th Degree Black Belt) and Mr Jason Burgess (6th Degree Black Belt).

The grading was intensely physical with examination of each student’s ability to perform patterns, line work, self defence, knife defence, board breaking, sparring and plenty of jumping kicks, plus a theory section too.

Rowley’s Instructor Gary Plant, praised him saying “David is one of the most committed students we have ever had, and he is keen to learn everything he possibly can about taekwondo.

“He is physically very able and exceptionally determined. He is also a great help at our club at Oldbury Wells School, because he is keen to help others and see them progress too.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...