Match Report: Lincoln City 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Lincoln City were reduced to ten men but Shrewsbury Town were unable to make their brief numerical advantage count as the match ended goalless.

Former Fleetwood defender Cian Bolger was brandished with a straight red card for an apparent elbow on Shaun Whalley.

However, Shrewsbury couldn’t quite punish the Imps, but they do stretch their clean sheet record to six in all competitions.

Sam Ricketts has tightened up the defence this season, with the introduction of Ro Shaun-Williams and Aaron Pierre giving Town a much studier base to build on.

The former Wales international made two changes from the side that beat Tranmere 1-0. Callum Lang’s foot injury paved the way for the return for last season’s top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie; whilst Jason Cummings replaced Daniel Udoh.

A cagey opening affair saw clear-cut chances at a premium, but the home side did look the more likely. Ro Shaun-Williams did just about enough to prevent Jorge Grant latching onto Cian Bolger’s sweeping pass.

Shrewsbury were guilty in giving up possession too easily in the middle of the park, and on one such occasion Bruno Andrade seized control. The former QPR winger cut inside and fired the ball over Max O’Leary’s crossbar.

At the other end, former Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings was feeding off scraps. He attempted to make the most of Fejiri Okenabirhie’s cross, but it was over hit.

The home side continued to carve out the better opportunities. Neal Eardley put the ball on a plate for Jorge Grant, but his header missed the target.

Then Jack Payne showed nimble footwork to bamboozle the Town defence. He released Michael O’Connor, but the ex Northern Ireland international was unable to trouble Max O’Leary.

The visitors got their act together and threatened toward the end of the first half. Lincoln were sloppy in possession and gifted the ball to Jason Cummings. He found his strike partner Fejiri Okenabirhie, but the ex Dagenham man slipped on a wet surface before he could pull the trigger.

Shrewsbury finally managed to work goalkeeper Josh Vickers. Sean Goss’ long range free kick was blocked by the former Arsenal keeper, and Donald Love struck the rebound well wide.

Town acclimatised well to the opening stages of the first half. Grenada international Omar Beckles connected at the near post, but former Derby County defender Jason Shackell produced a vital intervention. The Imps defender also managed to thwart Fejiri Okenabirhie at the vital moment.

The contest became end to end. Tyler Walker, son of ex England international Des, skewed an effort wide. Ryan Giles led a counterattack, but Bolger threw his body on the line to keep the scores level.

Sean Goss clearly enjoys a set piece. This time the former Manchester United midfielder had Josh Vickers scrambling, but the Lincoln keeper managed to claw the ball away.

It appeared that a set-piece would be both sides best chance of nicking a winner. Lincoln had another go as Jack Payne put a teasing delivery toward John Akinde. However, Donald Love’s superb positional play was enough to deny the former Barnet man.

Tyler Walker thought he had put his side ahead. John Akinde’s powerful effort was parried into the path of Walker who turned home. However, the linesman’s flag came to Shrewsbury’s rescue.

Town’s chances of leaving Lincolnshire with all three points were given a significant boost with ten minutes remaining. Cian Bolger appeared to throw an elbow at Shaun Whalley who hit the deck. The Lincoln fans were furious, and stewards attempted to restore order, as the referee flashed a red card in the direction of Bolger.

The numerical advantage galvanised Sam Ricketts’ team. Ollie Norburn’s low drive on the edge of the box, was expertly stopped by Josh Vickers. The Lincoln stopper produced another first-class stop to tip over Shaun Whalley’s attempt. Finally, Donald Love’s deflected attempt drifted wide.

Town extend their unbeaten run against Lincoln to seven, whilst they extend their record to 14 years without defeat at Sincil Bank. Shrewsbury welcome Gillingham on Tuesday night, whilst Lincoln visit Portsmouth.

Attendance: 8,710 (430 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Lincoln City: (4-2-3-1)

1. Vickers, 23. Eardley, 6. Bolger, 5. Shackell, 3. Toffolo, 4. O’Connor, 19. Morrell, 11. Andrade, 10. Payne (85), 18. Grant (69), 17. Walker

Subs: 12. Chapman, 20. Connolly (85), 21. Smith, 24. Melbourne, 26. Anderson, 28. Hesketh, 29. Akinde (69)

Subs Not Used: 12. Chapman, 21. Smith, 24. Melbourne, 26. Anderson, 28. Hesketh

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss (86), 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie (70), 35. Cummings (60)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley (70), 15. Walker, 21. Thompson (85), 23. Udoh (60)

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 15. Walker

