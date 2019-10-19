12 C
Shropshire
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Home Sport

Match Report: Lincoln City 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Lincoln City were reduced to ten men but Shrewsbury Town were unable to make their brief numerical advantage count as the match ended goalless.

Former Fleetwood defender Cian Bolger was brandished with a straight red card for an apparent elbow on Shaun Whalley.

However, Shrewsbury couldn’t quite punish the Imps, but they do stretch their clean sheet record to six in all competitions.

Sam Ricketts has tightened up the defence this season, with the introduction of Ro Shaun-Williams and Aaron Pierre giving Town a much studier base to build on.

The former Wales international made two changes from the side that beat Tranmere 1-0. Callum Lang’s foot injury paved the way for the return for last season’s top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie; whilst Jason Cummings replaced Daniel Udoh.

A cagey opening affair saw clear-cut chances at a premium, but the home side did look the more likely. Ro Shaun-Williams did just about enough to prevent Jorge Grant latching onto Cian Bolger’s sweeping pass.

Shrewsbury were guilty in giving up possession too easily in the middle of the park, and on one such occasion Bruno Andrade seized control. The former QPR winger cut inside and fired the ball over Max O’Leary’s crossbar.

At the other end, former Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings was feeding off scraps. He attempted to make the most of Fejiri Okenabirhie’s cross, but it was over hit.

The home side continued to carve out the better opportunities. Neal Eardley put the ball on a plate for Jorge Grant, but his header missed the target.

Then Jack Payne showed nimble footwork to bamboozle the Town defence. He released Michael O’Connor, but the ex Northern Ireland international was unable to trouble Max O’Leary.

The visitors got their act together and threatened toward the end of the first half. Lincoln were sloppy in possession and gifted the ball to Jason Cummings. He found his strike partner Fejiri Okenabirhie, but the ex Dagenham man slipped on a wet surface before he could pull the trigger.

Shrewsbury finally managed to work goalkeeper Josh Vickers. Sean Goss’ long range free kick was blocked by the former Arsenal keeper, and Donald Love struck the rebound well wide.

Town acclimatised well to the opening stages of the first half. Grenada international Omar Beckles connected at the near post, but former Derby County defender Jason Shackell produced a vital intervention. The Imps defender also managed to thwart Fejiri Okenabirhie at the vital moment.

The contest became end to end. Tyler Walker, son of ex England international Des, skewed an effort wide. Ryan Giles led a counterattack, but Bolger threw his body on the line to keep the scores level.

Sean Goss clearly enjoys a set piece. This time the former Manchester United midfielder had Josh Vickers scrambling, but the Lincoln keeper managed to claw the ball away.

It appeared that a set-piece would be both sides best chance of nicking a winner. Lincoln had another go as Jack Payne put a teasing delivery toward John Akinde. However, Donald Love’s superb positional play was enough to deny the former Barnet man.

Tyler Walker thought he had put his side ahead. John Akinde’s powerful effort was parried into the path of Walker who turned home. However, the linesman’s flag came to Shrewsbury’s rescue.

Town’s chances of leaving Lincolnshire with all three points were given a significant boost with ten minutes remaining. Cian Bolger appeared to throw an elbow at Shaun Whalley who hit the deck. The Lincoln fans were furious, and stewards attempted to restore order, as the referee flashed a red card in the direction of Bolger.

The numerical advantage galvanised Sam Ricketts’ team. Ollie Norburn’s low drive on the edge of the box, was expertly stopped by Josh Vickers. The Lincoln stopper produced another first-class stop to tip over Shaun Whalley’s attempt. Finally, Donald Love’s deflected attempt drifted wide.

Town extend their unbeaten run against Lincoln to seven, whilst they extend their record to 14 years without defeat at Sincil Bank. Shrewsbury welcome Gillingham on Tuesday night, whilst Lincoln visit Portsmouth.

Attendance: 8,710 (430 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Lincoln City: (4-2-3-1)

1. Vickers, 23. Eardley, 6. Bolger, 5. Shackell, 3. Toffolo, 4. O’Connor, 19. Morrell, 11. Andrade, 10. Payne (85), 18. Grant (69), 17. Walker

Subs: 12. Chapman, 20. Connolly (85), 21. Smith, 24. Melbourne, 26. Anderson, 28. Hesketh, 29. Akinde (69)

Subs Not Used: 12. Chapman, 21. Smith, 24. Melbourne, 26. Anderson, 28. Hesketh

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss (86), 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie (70), 35. Cummings (60)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley (70), 15. Walker, 21. Thompson (85), 23. Udoh (60)

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 15. Walker

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Two teenagers robbed by group of men in Shrewsbury town centre

Two teenagers were threatened and robbed by a group of men in Shrewsbury town centre last Friday.
Read Article

Man charged following armed robbery at Highley convenience store

A man has been charged following a robbery at a convenience store in Highley earlier this month.
Read Article

County Lines gangs targeted as West Mercia Police arrest 32 across force area

Police officers across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Herefordshire and Worcestershire have arrested 32 people during a week of activity targeting county lines gangs.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Lincoln City 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Lincoln City were reduced to ten men but Shrewsbury Town were unable to make their brief numerical advantage count as the match ended goalless.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town striker Steve Morison announces retirement

Shrewsbury Town striker Steve Morison has announced his retirement at the age of 36 and will move into a coaching role with Northampton.
Read Article

Shropshire’s over-50 ladies tennis team promoted in style after winning all five of their matches

An excellent return of five wins from as many matches sealed promotion in style for Shropshire’s over-50s ladies team in the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mathew James, new Head of Brand at Telford International Centre

New Head of Brand appointed at Telford International Centre

Telford International Centre has announced the appointment of Mathew James to the role of Head of Brand.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly, director of the HR Department Shropshire

Shropshire HR firm shortlisted for national award

A Shropshire woman who launched her own HR business just 18 months ago has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.
Read Article
Anton Gunter, Managing Director at Global Freight Services Ltd

Shipping firm applauds international growth of Shropshire’s small businesses

A Shropshire shipping firm is throwing its support behind small businesses across the region and applauding their ambitions to grow internationally.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nick Haves pictured with son Daniel and daughter Olivia

Quest to fund life-prolonging treatment for Shropshire dad with brain tumour

The family of a Shropshire dad unable to receive treatment as an NHS patient for a brain tumour have started a campaign to raise nearly £60,000 to fund private medical help.
Read Article
Hope House’s Shrewsbury shop Assistant Manager Samantha Robbins and volunteer Lucy Wall at this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which has raised more than £70,000 for the charity

Fundraising total is music to the ears of Hope House

Visitors to this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have helped to smash the £70,000 fundraising barrier for Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Read Article
Organisers of the roadshow have been using the tour to highlight the myriad of careers available in the music industry

Resonance band rocks Shrewsbury to spread the word to students

A group of musicians who have toured the world with internationally renowned acts have visited Shropshire to showcase the possibilities open to students at a new music institute.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
12 ° C
13.3 °
10 °
62 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP