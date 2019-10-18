Shropshire’s over-50 ladies tennis team promoted in style after winning all five of their matches

An excellent return of five wins from as many matches sealed promotion in style for Shropshire’s over-50s ladies team in the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.

Shropshire can now look forward to life in division two next year after topping the division three table with a 100 per cent record.

Captain Sue Dunn was joined in the team during the successful season by Jane Davies, Aude Legeais, Sarah Breese, Cath Barton, Joanna Morris and Renuka Elliot.

Sue and Jane were undefeated in doubles in four matches, with the captain maintaining her unbeaten record by partnering Aude in the fifth match.

Shropshire were victorious in all of their matches against North of Scotland, Cumbria, Northumberland, East of Scotland and finally Suffolk.

Proud team captain Sue said: “Although three of our matches were away, the furthest against the North of Scotland and the last against Suffolk, this did not deter the commitment put in by individuals to represent their county.

“As a consequence to this commitment, we have had a very successful season, securing five wins out of five to gain promotion.

“We have enjoyed a great team spirit, with pairings working together and lots of pre-match practices.

“Huge thanks to all the ladies who competed in the team.

“It is my intention to run county practices again on a Sunday evening for the whole of November from 7-9pm to make sure we are well prepared for our 2020 season.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...