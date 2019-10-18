Shrewsbury Town striker Steve Morison announces retirement

Shrewsbury Town striker Steve Morison has announced his retirement at the age of 36 and will move into a coaching role with Northampton.

The former Wales international featured sporadically for Town and was unable to find the back of the net during his seven appearances.

Morison initially joined Shrewsbury on loan from Championship side Millwall – but the Lions subsequently released him paving the way for a permanent deal to Sam Ricketts’ side.

However, he has not started a league game since the 3-0 defeat to table-toppers Ipswich in August.

Speculation about his future intensified when he was left out of the squad for the EFL Trophy victory against Newcastle United U21’s.

Morison has now moved into coaching with League Two Northampton and will be primarily working with the academy.

He began his career with the Cobblers in 2001 before joining Bishop Stortford. It was his goalscoring exploits at Stevenage as well as his part in two FA Trophy winning campaigns, that saw then League One Millwall bring him in.

The former England C international, capped 20 times by Wales, scored 40 times in 95 games during his first Millwall spell.

His 655 senior appearances also included a spell in the Premier League with Norwich City. He can also count Leeds United as a former club.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com, Morison said: “I’ve spent an amazing two decades as a professional footballer, and have so many wonderful memories, but I feel it is the right time to move onto the next stage of my career – and I couldn’t be more excited.

“I’d like to thank the Shrewsbury Chairman Roland Wycherley, Chief Executive Brian Caldwell, and manager Sam Ricketts for being so understanding regarding my situation, and I wish them the very best for the coming season and beyond.”

