Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to league action when they travel to Lincoln on Friday night but will be without a key striker.

Wigan Athletic loanee Callum Lang will miss three months of action after undergoing successful foot surgery.

The former Morecambe and Oldham forward will remain at Shrewsbury Town during the course of his rehabilitation.

He had made a bright start to life in a Town shirt; managing to score the winner on his second appearance during a 4-3 victory against Southend. He also netted the games only goal in the 1-0 win over Tranmere.

The absence of the 21-year-old paves the way for Fejiri Okenabirhie’s league comeback. The ex Dagenham man made a goalscoring return from a hamstring injury during a 3-0 win over Newcastle United’s U21 side.

Sam Ricketts will also be without the services of defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring). Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain out.

Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre are available after returning from international duty with Grenada. The Spice Boys picked up four points in a double header against French Guiana.

Ryan Giles also returns from international duty with England U20’s. Paul Simpson, Town manager from 2008-10, presided over a 2-2 draw with Italy and a 3-0 defeat to Czech Republic.

Town have not visited Sincil Bank in the league for over eight years. A Lionel Ainsworth hattrick, a Jon Taylor strike, and a Julian Kelly own goal sealed an emphatic 5-1 victory in February 2011. Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their previous six league games against the Imps.

The home side, who are now under the stewardship of Michael Appleton following Danny Cowley’s departure to Huddersfield, currently occupy 12th place after five wins in their opening 13 games.

They will be without club captain Lee Frecklington who has a groin problem. Ben Coker (knee) is unlikely to be available until the new year.

Michael Bostwick (calf) is a doubt. Former Northern Ireland international Michael O’Connor has been described as ‘touch and go’ to feature after suffering the effects of a heavy collision during the 2-0 loss to Peterborough last time out.

However, Tom Pett is available again after making a long-awaited return during the defeat to Posh.

Possible Line Ups

Lincoln City: (4-2-3-1)

1. Vickers, 23. Eardley, 6. Bolger, 5. Shackell, 3. Toffolo, 12. Chapman, 7. Pett, 11. Andrade, 10. Payne, 18. Grant, 17. Walker

Subs: 4. O’Connor, 20. Connolly, 21. Smith, 24. Melbourne, 26. Anderson, 28. Hesketh, 29. Akinde

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 20. Morison, 21. Thompson

