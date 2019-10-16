5.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Home Sport

Ellesmere College Tennis Academy student helps Wales win Nations title

By Shropshire Live

An Ellesmere College student has helped Team Wales retain the Junior Home Nations Tennis Championship title – the first time Wales has successfully defended the title in the competition’s history.

Aditi second from right with the Tennis Wales U18 Team
Aditi second from right with the Tennis Wales U18 Team

Aditi Chezhian took the massive step up from the 14U age category last year to compete in the 18U group at this year’s event – even though she is still only 14 years old. She played and won her match against a player who was much older and ranked in the top 20 in the country.

She was congratulated by the Welsh national coach who said that she was the most improved player this year, and she was chosen for her steady performance – especially with Aditi reaching the semi-finals of the 16s and 18s at the Scottish Junior Open Nationals this summer.

With Aditi’s win, combined with the performance by the rest of Team Wales, they ended up winning the 18U and 12U age groups and came third at 14U which meant an overall win.

The Junior Home Nations 2019 tournament was held over three action-packed days at Wrexham Tennis Centre in September, with Team Wales battling it out with England, Scotland and last year’s hosts Ireland.

Aditi, a Year 10 student, moved to Ellesmere College in Shropshire from St Gerrard’s School, Bangor, more than a year ago to concentrate on her tennis. The 14-year-old became the first Ellesmere College student to gain a Tennis Europe ranking.

Stephen Welti, Senior Performance Coach and Director of Tennis at Ellesmere College Tennis Academy, said: “Aditi continues to make impressive progress, her selection to play for the 18U team was a tribute to all her dedication and hard work.

“She played for the 14U team at last year’s event when she was 13 and to step up to play at 18U is a tremendous leap. It shouldn’t be underestimated.

“It’s a whole different deal going from playing against players of your own age or younger to being the youngest, and possibly having to compete against players three years your senior. It’s massive at that age.

“It was a wonderful weekend of tennis and it was amazing to see all the competitors across the three age groups performing to such a high standard.

“Aditi played extremely well, was part of the successful 18U team and the overall winners – an impressive landmark for Welsh junior tennis as they became the first Welsh team to retain the Junior Home Nations title.

“Aditi, along with other talented youngsters at the college, are reaping the benefits of the school’s top class facilities and bespoke training and coaching programmes which are enhancing their playing skills, confidence and mental strength while also ensuring they remain focused on their academic studies.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Telford man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered knife wounds in Telford earlier this week.
Read Article
Eleanor Bloor with her horse, Clover

Family raise £12,000 for RJAH children’s ward

A family has raised £12,000 for the children’s ward at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital following the care the team provided to their daughter.
Read Article
The convoy will travel 1,800 miles, over five days, through nine countries, before reaching Romania

50th fire engine leaves Shropshire for Romania

Shrewsbury-based charity Operation Sabre has set off on their 19th mission to Romania taking three further fully-equipped fire engines, including several tonnes of humanitarian aid.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Aditi second from right with the Tennis Wales U18 Team

Ellesmere College Tennis Academy student helps Wales win Nations title

An Ellesmere College student has helped Team Wales retain the Junior Home Nations Tennis Championship title.
Read Article
Rob Smith on the track at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Telford racer Smith ends maiden BTCC Season with another independents points hat-trick

Rob Smith enjoyed a positive conclusion to his maiden season in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent over the weekend.
Read Article
Winners Line Up: Emma Hughes & Helen Fowler from Bridgnorth GC, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster, Val. Holdnall & Dorothy White from Worfield GC. Photo – Vanessa Statham

Bridgnorth Golf Club run successful ladies weekend AMAM Open

Bridgnorth Golf Clubs Ladies Weekend AMAM competition attracted 68 ladies from golf clubs as far afield as Halifax.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Product facilitator Jake Trubridge during a remote training session

Network Telecom launches remote training service

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, has launched a remote training service complete with a fully-fitted Demo Room.
Read Article
Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW will be lit up pink this weekend in support of Breast Cancer Now

Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW to wear it pink for Breast Cancer Now

Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW is set to wear it pink later this week in support of Breast Cancer Now.
Read Article
Adam Scriven and Richard Hilton at FSP which has used research to break into new markets ahead of Brexit

Brexit prompts new markets for Shropshire manufacturer

An investment in research has paid dividends for a Shropshire manufacturer as it develops new export markets ahead of Britain’s departure from Europe.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nick Haves pictured with son Daniel and daughter Olivia

Quest to fund life-prolonging treatment for Shropshire dad with brain tumour

The family of a Shropshire dad unable to receive treatment as an NHS patient for a brain tumour have started a campaign to raise nearly £60,000 to fund private medical help.
Read Article
Hope House’s Shrewsbury shop Assistant Manager Samantha Robbins and volunteer Lucy Wall at this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which has raised more than £70,000 for the charity

Fundraising total is music to the ears of Hope House

Visitors to this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have helped to smash the £70,000 fundraising barrier for Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Read Article
Organisers of the roadshow have been using the tour to highlight the myriad of careers available in the music industry

Resonance band rocks Shrewsbury to spread the word to students

A group of musicians who have toured the world with internationally renowned acts have visited Shropshire to showcase the possibilities open to students at a new music institute.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
5.3 ° C
7.2 °
3 °
100 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP